Wheel of Time release date, time, plot, cast, trailer, and episode schedule for the Amazon fantasy epic

The Wheel of Time aims to take viewers on an unforgettable journey. Based on the bestselling fantasy series from Robert Jordan, the TV series arrives on Amazon following a 20-year development period.

Starring Rosamund Pike, The Wheel of Time is anticipated as a fantasy approached with the same epic and sweeping tenor as Game of Thrones or The Lord of the Rings. With so much anticipation building around this potential new TV franchise, here’s what it’s all about — and further detaisl on how you can stream its first season.

Here is everything you need to know about The Wheel of Time Season 1 premiere and what to expect in Amazon’s new fantasy series.

When is The Wheel of Time release date?

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere in The Wheel of Time. Amazon Studios

The Wheel of Time will premiere on Friday, November 19. Only the first three episodes of Season 1 will be available to stream. New episodes will be released every Friday following the premiere date.

Where can I watch The Wheel of Time?

The Wheel of Time will debut new episodes exclusively on Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video. A subscription to Amazon Prime is required to watch.

When is The Wheel of Time release time?

Amazon Prime Video typically releases its new shows and movies at 12 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

If Prime Video does, in fact, release The Wheel of Time on November 19 at 12 a.m. GMT, then that would mean the series would arrive on the streaming platform on Thursday, November 18 at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

How many episodes are in The Wheel of Time Season 1?

Daniel Henney as Lan and Rosamund Pike as Moiraine in The Wheel of Time. Amazon Studios

The Wheel of Time will feature eight episodes in its first season. While the first three episodes will be released all at once on the premiere date, the remaining episodes will be rolled out once a week across five weeks.

What are The Wheel of Time Season 1 episode titles?

So far, we only know the titles of the first six episodes. The titles for the final two episodes of the first season have not been revealed. They could contain spoilers on what’s ahead; we will find out in a few short weeks.

Episode 1 – “Leavetaking”

Episode 2 – “Shadow's Waiting”

Episode 3 – “A Place of Safety”

Episode 4 – “The Dragon Reborn”

Episode 5 – “Blood Calls Blood”

Episode 6 – “The Flame of Tar Valon”

Episode 7 - ??

Episode 8 - ??

How long is The Wheel of Time episodes’ runtimes?

The Wheel of Time runtimes range between 53 minutes and a little over an hour. As the first season progresses, each episode is longer than the last, at least judging from the first few. Here are the approximate runtimes for the first three episodes.

Episode 1 - 53:59

Episode 2 - 57:04

Episode 3 - 57:25

What is The Wheel of Time plot?

The Aes Sedai is a powerful group of women who wield magic in The Wheel of Time. Amazon Studios

Based on Robert Jordan’s 14-book fantasy series, The Wheel of Time follows the powerful Moiraine as she leads a group of four young people — Rand, Mat, Perrin and Egwene — on a harrowing journey. The series is set in a world where women have safe access to powerful magic, but men do not — and using magic could drive them mad.

Moiraine, a member of an elite magical group of women called the Aes Sedai, believes one of her young companions is the Dragon, a prophesied hero who will either save the world or destroy it entirely. But Moiraine is not the only person in search of the Dragon; many allies but mostly foes are seeking out the prophecy’s chosen one.

The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time will introduce the main characters and see them set off on the first part of their adventure.

Who is The Wheel of Time cast?

The Wheel of Time boasts an ensemble cast of newcomers led by star Rosamund Pike. Here is a list of the main characters and the actors who play them:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara

Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Is there a Wheel of Time trailer?

Yes, there are several trailers. You can watch them all below.

