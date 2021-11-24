Wheel of Time Episode 4 release date, time, plot, trailer, and schedule for the Amazon fantasy series

The Wheel of Time took viewers on a magical journey when the Amazon fantasy series premiered its first three episodes last week. Based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy series, The Wheel of Time is starting to lean more into its lore and source material to tell a story that we have not quite seen before.

Rosamund Pike leads The Wheel of Time, but the energy and charm of its ensemble cast elevate the spellbinding tale. So, there’s little surprise that fans are excited to see what happens next in Episode 4.

Here is everything you need to know about The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 4, from its release date and time to its title and runtime.

Priyanka Bose as Alanna, a Green Ajah, in The Wheel of Time. Amazon Studios

When is The Wheel of Time Episode 4 release date?

The Wheel of Time Episode 4 will premiere on Friday, November 26. Unlike last week where the series premiered its first three episodes, The Wheel of Time is now following its regular schedule of one new episode every Friday.

Where can I watch The Wheel of Time Episode 4?

The Wheel of Time releases new episodes exclusively on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service. A subscription to Amazon Prime is required to watch Episode 4.

When is The Wheel of Time Episode 4 release time?

Amazon Prime Video usually releases its new shows and movies at 12 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

The Wheel of Time Episode 4 will likely be released on November 26 at 12 a.m. GMT, meaning the series would arrive on Prime Video on Thursday, November 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Madeleine Madden (Egwene al’Vere) and Josha Stradowski (Rand al’Thor) in The Wheel of Time. Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios

How many episodes are left in The Wheel of Time Season 1?

The Wheel of Time features eight episodes in its first season. When Episode 4 premieres, only four more episodes remain of the first season.

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 4 title?

The Wheel of Time Episode 4 is titled “The Dragon Reborn.” Here is the full list of episode titles for the first season:

Episode 1 – “Leavetaking”

Episode 2 – “Shadow's Waiting”

Episode 3 – “A Place of Safety”

Episode 4 – “The Dragon Reborn”

Episode 5 – “Blood Calls Blood”

Episode 6 – “The Flame of Tar Valon”

Episode 7 - "The Dark Along the Ways"

Episode 8 - "The Eye of the World"

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 4 runtime?

The Wheel of Time episodes can be between 53 minutes and a little over an hour. We have it on good authority that Episode 4’s runtime is approximately 1:01:36, including the end credits.

Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) rides a horse in The Wheel of Time. Amazon Studios

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 4 plot?

The Wheel of Time adapts Robert Jordan’s 14-book fantasy series and tells the story of a group of young people and their powerful leader Moiraine (Rosamund Pike).

Episode 4 is expected to pick up where the third episode left off, as Moiraine struggles with uncertainty and Lan deal with their new companion. The new episode will find the characters worrying about themselves and each other. As the episode’s title hints, maybe we can expect a new power, that of the Dragon, to be unleashed in this fantastical world.

Is there a Wheel of Time Episode 4 trailer?

No, there is not a specific promo trailer for Episode 4. However, several trailers include scenes from throughout the first season. You can watch them all below.

Now read: The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine and the all-powerful Aes Sedai explained