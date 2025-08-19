3 Things You Need To Remember For Peacemaker Season 2

The DC Universe is in a complicated phase right now, but Peacemaker Season 2 is coming soon to set everything straight. While only parts of The Suicide Squad — and even Peacemaker Season 1 — are officially canon to James Gunn’s DCU, Season 2 is 100% canonical, meaning you can start fresh from here after watching Superman without missing much.

But aside from all the wibbly wimey canon hijinks going on with this series, it’s been years since we last visited Peacemaker’s world. Here’s everything you need to remember about Season 1 and the DCU’s past that factors into Peacemaker Season 2.

The Last We Left

After a nasty battle with the Butterflies and their giant food source, the Cow, surprisingly all of the 11th Street Kids made it out alive. Chris Smith (John Cena) was able to go back to his normal life, Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) was severely injured but in recovery, John Economos (Steve Agee) went back to working for A.R.G.U.S., and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) dipped out of medical treatment to presumedly go back to his job as a busboy.

The biggest shock was that Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) exposed her mother, Amanda Waller, as the mastermind behind the illegal Task Force X project, aka the Suicide Squad. So there are some big changes to the status quo, like Adebayo and Harcourt no longer aligned with A.R.G.U.S. and Waller now exposed to the public.

Despite rough odds, all of the 11th Street Kids survived Peacemaker Season 1. HBO Max

Ghosts of the Past

There are two moments from Peacemaker’s past that still haunt him in Season 2. First is his murder of Rick Flag, Jr., in The Suicide Squad, whom he slaughtered to prevent the details of Project Starfish from becoming public knowledge. It’s a hard action to defend, but James Gunn did just that on the Peacemaker companion podcast, Podly. “There's a piece of evidence that he believes will cause the world a great amount of disturbance. He's covering up the truth," Gunn said. "So if you believe in the truth being out there no matter what, you definitely don't agree with that."

Basically, this horrific act aligns with Pecemaker’s motto of keeping the peace at all cost. He essentially had to pull the lever on a trolley problem, murdering one to avoid countless dead later. However, the truth will out, and considering Season 2 features Rick Flag Sr., this decision will definitely have some ramifications.

The other major turning point for Chris is his ongoing struggle with his upbringing. His father quite literally haunted him throughout Season 1, and as he tries to find a new path in life, the loss of his father and his brother keeps coming back. Chris may have found his own kind of family, but the memory of his biological family persists.

With Rick Flag Sr. now part of Peacemaker Season 2, Chris will have to face the music about what he did in The Suicide Squad. HBO Max

Bigger on the Inside

Remember the pocket dimension from Superman where all of Lex Luthor’s enemies, or frankly, anyone who annoyed him, were sent to rot in a massive prison? That has a major role in Peacemaker Season 2. In Season 1, there was a quick explainer of White Dragon’s lair being a “quantum unfolding storage area,” but in Season 2, Chris discovers the ins and outs of how this interdimensional space really works — and how it can change his life forever.

With both Superman and Peacemaker diving deep ino pocket dimensions, it could be the future of the DCU as you know it, so now’s the time to study up.

Peacemaker Season 2 premieres August 21 on HBO Max.