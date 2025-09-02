Wednesday Season 2 was a big enough event that Netflix decided to try something risky, releasing the series in two parts. Netflix has long been the streamer for binge-watching, so making fans wait for something new was a big ask. But Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 still managed to make a splash last month, and now, a few Wednesdays later, Part 2 is imminent, and it promises more action and a guest star unlike any other.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final four episodes of Wednesday Season 2, from when you can watch them to who you can expect to see on screen.

What Is The Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Release Date?

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 premieres on September 3, which is, of course, a Wednesday. This is only four weeks after Part 1 premiered, but with the cliffhanger Part 1 ended on, 28 days can feel a lot longer.

Wednesday is back from her short summer break. Netflix

What Is The Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Release Time?

Like most Netflix releases, Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 will premiere at midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET. This is becoming increasingly uncommon — Stranger Things, premiering later this year, has a three-part release timed for 8:00 p.m. ET, for example. But Wednesday is sticking to the witching hours.

Is There A Trailer For Wednesday Season 2 Part 2?

Yes! The trailer for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 reveals one of the season’s most exciting twists: Gwendoline Christie is back. She’ll play the ghost of the late shapeshifting principal Larissa Weems, who is now Wednesday’s new spirit guide, much to her own chagrin. Check it out below.

Who Is In The Cast of Wednesday Season 2 Part 2?

Wednesday Season 2 brings back most of the cast from Season 2 Part 1, including:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Billie Piper as Isadora Capri

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Noah Taylor as Bruno Yuson

Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Added to this list in Part 2 are Gwendoline Christie as the aforementioned Larissa Weems and much-hyped guest star Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher at Nevermore Academy.

Lady Gaga is joining the campus. Netflix

What Is The Plot of Wednesday Season 2 Part 2?

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 follows Wednesday after her treacherous fall at the end of Part 1. A Hyde is on the loose, her prophetic visions say her friend is in danger, and she has a new, annoying spirit guide. Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 almost felt like a complete story in just four episodes, so it’s likely Part 2 will be similarly self-contained.

Will There Be A Wednesday Season 3?

Yes! Wednesday was renewed for a third season before Season 2 even premiered. So no matter how shocking a potential cliffhanger could be, we know we’re coming back to Nevermore for junior year.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 premieres Wednesday, September 3, 2025, on Netflix.