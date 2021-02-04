Marvel loves a mystery. While much about WandaVision remains unknown, over more than a year of publicity Kevin Feige and other creative heads have let slip enough information to piece together what lies in Wanda's future.

However, one of these clues raises more questions than it answers. Fortunately, a clever TikTok theory suggests a major character and a major prop may be the answer to some of the show's most pressing puzzles.

TikTok account @popcultureexplained posted a video containing a jaw-dropping fan theory centered around the fact that WandaVision would lead into the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Because of this major clue, many believe Wanda's "Westview bubble" is a pocket reality that will introduce the concept of multiverses to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. How it will do this is another question, one this theory attempts to answer.

The Darkhold as seen in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The text on the book reads the same upside-down. ABC

According to the theory, Wanda is using the Darkhold to create her Westview fantasy world. The Darkhold is a mystical book of spells featured in the supposedly non-canon show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. It has the ability to lead its owner to their greatest desire. To Wanda, that desire is to be united with her late love, Vision.

The theory also suggests Wanda got her hands on the Darkhold through the influence of Dormammu, the big bad of Doctor Strange. Dormammu's goal is to leave the Dark Dimension and take over every universe as we know it, and what better way to start than with a small, isolated section in suburban New Jersey?

Dormammu faces off against Dr. Strange. Marvel Entertainment

If this is true, then Wanda is nothing more than a pawn in her own story, and there are far greater and more evil things in store for the show at large. The theory claims that WandaVision is nothing more than a prelude for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — an optional story that heightens the action but isn't necessary to understand the rest of the story.

The Inverse Analysis — If WandaVision were nothing more than a prelude for upcoming movies, there wouldn't be such a publicity push surrounding it. Aside from the MCU as a whole, WandaVision needs to be able to stand on its own as a TV show, not just additional context. That doesn't rule out the inclusion of the Darkhold book or Dormammu, but Marvel's first live-action Disney+ series should be given a little more credit.