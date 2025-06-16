Here’s Everything We Know About Marvel’s Vision Show

It’s customary for a Marvel project to move with a fair amount of secrecy at the outset, but Marvel’s Vision series feels more obscure than most. The show will spin off from WandaVision, one of the studio’s first projects to premiere on Disney+. It’s been nearly three years since it was first announced — and though we’ve gotten a few updates in the form of casting, there’s still so little information about the series. No one even knows if it’ll go by its working title, Vision Quest, or something more straightforward like Vision.

However opaque this production feels at present, the puzzle pieces are starting to form within the Vision series. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Marvel show, from its potential release window to its confirmed cast.

The new Vision seeks elaboration in Vision Quest. Marvel Studios

What is the Vision Quest release date?

Marvel hasn’t yet announced a sure-fire release date for its Vision series, but with production ramping up, it should premiere sometime in 2026.

Who is directing Vision Quest?

Marvel boss Kevin Feige tapped Terry Matalas, the showrunner behind Picard Season 3 SyFy’s 12 Monkeys, to helm Vision Quest. In an exclusive interview with Inverse, Feige confirmed that he sought out Matalas because he was such a big fan of his Star Trek series. “That’s how I got to know him,” Feige said. “It was from his amazing [work] on Picard Season 3. I said: This is incredible. I don't know how this exists. Let me find the person who made this.”

Picard ended its three-season run with a reunion for the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation — but nostalgia wasn’t the only thing Matalas brought to the series. Season 3 also examined the legacy of the characters who have become so beloved to Star Trek fans, critiquing their mistakes and their flaws as much as it celebrated their quirks. A compelling character study lived alongside a sci-fi adventure where the stakes couldn’t be higher — and it’s the hope that Matalas will do the same with Vision and other members of the MCU.

What is the plot of Vision Quest?

The Vision series will bring a forgotten villain back from the brink. Marvel Studios

Specific plot details for the Vision series are being kept under wraps, but with casting well underway and a few suggestions from reliable leakers, the story of the series is beginning to take shape.

As Vision Quest spins off directly from WandaVision, we know that our story will focus on “the White Vision,” a reincarnation of the original synthezoid (Paul Bettany) without any of his memories, emotions, or relationships. At the very end of WandaVision he set off in search of a purpose — and insiders suggest that his quest will lead him to one of the two figures who had a hand in his creation. According to Daniel Richtman, Vision’s search for his memories will lead him to Madripoor, a former pirate haven built on a dragon’s skeleton. From there, he’ll encounter Ultron, the sentient android who tried to use the first Vision to destroy the world. James Spader’s return to the MCU has been an open secret for months, but his role in Vision Quest may come with a twist: he’ll be playing a human version of Ultron.

Richtman’s scoop aligns with other casting announcements for the Vision series, which suggests that a handful of programs — created either by the late Tony Stark or by Ultron himself — will somehow manifest humanoid forms. Vision was created with help from the Mind Stone, one of six powerful singularities appropriated by Thanos, so there’s no telling how Ultron will follow suit. That could be a large part of Vision Quest’s plot, but we won’t know for sure until Marvel confirms the official synopsis.

Who is in the cast of Vision Quest?

The Haunting of Bly Manor’s T’Nia Miller is joining the MCU. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

After years portraying J.A.R.V.I.S. and later Vision, Paul Bettany is finally leading his own Marvel project. He’s reportedly joined by James Spader, reprising his role as Ultron. Marvel has added two other actors to the series: T’Nia Miller will play Jocasta, a Bride of Frankenstein-like creation of Ultron’s, while Emily Hampshire has been cast as E.D.I.T.H., a noncorporeal program first introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Is there a trailer for Vision Quest?

Marvel hasn’t dropped a trailer for its Vision show yet. As the series is currently in production, we may not get a first look for a while longer.

How many seasons of Vision Quest will there be?

Vision Quest was originally announced as a miniseries. If Marvel sticks to that brief, then it’ll probably run for around six episodes only — like the studio’s initial crop of Disney+ shows. Of course, there’s also a chance it could continue with another season, so long as demand is strong and Matalas’ team has a story in mind.