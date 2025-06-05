Marvel’s Next Show Is Bringing A Forgotten Spider-Man Character Back To Life

Marvel’s upcoming Vision series is all about the White Vision’s journey of self-discovery. After his unconventional birth at the end of WandaVision, Paul Bettany’s all-powerful android was essentially restored to his factory settings. Unlike his predecessor, the original Vision, White Vision doesn’t understand much about the world, so he set off in search of answers in WandaVision’s season finale. When his adventures finally continue, he might have some help from other programs created by his original makers, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Ultron (James Spader).

The Vision series doesn’t even have an official title yet, but it has rounded up an intriguing cast of characters. Spader will return as Ultron, 10 years after his first and only appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. T’Nia Miller has also joined the cast as Jocasta, an advanced artificial intelligence created by Ultron in the comics. And the series will also bring back a forgotten AI assistant from Spider-Man: Far From Home, this time in human form.

E.D.I.T.H. is coming back online. Marvel Studios

Deadline reports that Schitt’s Creek actor Emily Hampshire will likely play a human incarnation of E.D.I.T.H., a program created by Tony Stark to assist Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in his duties as Spider-Man. Although she mostly talks to Peter through a pair of high-tech glasses, E.D.I.T.H. also controls Stark Industries’ security and defense systems. Apart from connecting Peter to the company’s global network, she also provides reinforcements with drones and missiles, which causes trouble when Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) uses E.D.I.T.H. to make Peter’s life hell.

Peter regains control of E.D.I.T.H. and defeats Mysterio at the end of Far From Home, but the program hasn’t been seen since that 2019 film. Deadline’s report has yet to be confirmed by Marvel, but it’d be interesting to see the assistant take on a new life in Vision’s series. Unlike J.A.R.V.I.S. or his successor, F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H. doesn’t have much of a personality. Her straightforward approach to helping Peter is mostly played for laughs; how would a more-evolved version of the program move through the world? Vision isn’t the only character who could stand to get the spotlight, and his solo series seems poised to dive deep into the digital world Tony created.