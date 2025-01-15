The list of who has appeared in Marvel movies and TV shows is so long, it can be difficult to keep track. Remember when Jude Law was in Captain Marvel? What about John C. Reilly in Guardians of the Galaxy? It’s gotten to the point where even the actors themselves can’t quite remember what movies they’ve appeared in.

But those behind the camera remember, and almost two decades later, a forgotten character from the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is coming back for an upcoming Disney+ series. But how will that work, and, more importantly, how is it possible?

White Vision, the refurbished version of Vision, is getting his own MCU spinoff series. Marvel Studios

Deadline reports that Faran Tahir, the actor who played Raza in 2008’s Iron Man, is returning for the upcoming WandaVision spinoff Vision Quest, which will follow the newly reborn white version of Vision as he attempts to find his own path through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not much is known about the series except that it will be helmed by Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas.

In Iron Man, Raza al-Wazar is the leader of a cell of the Ten Rings terrorist association in Afghanistan. He successfully kidnaps Tony Stark and keeps him hostage in a cave, inspiring him to create the prototype of his Iron Man suit in order to escape. Raza finds the parts of the suit and attempts to give them to Obadiah Stane in exchange for more manpower, but Stane double-crosses him and kills all of his soldiers, taking the armor for himself.

We don’t know what Raza got up to in the years since then, but we at least know he’s still alive — his henchmen were killed, not him. He could still be kicking around in Afghanistan, perhaps still working with the Ten Rings, a group that means a lot more now we’ve seen Shang-Chi.

Faran Tahir as Raza al-Wazar in Iron Man. Marvel Studios

It’s not the first time this series has revived an old villain fans thought was a thing of the past. In August of 2024, it was reported Vision Quest would also include James Spader as Ultron, the main villain of Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, bringing Ultron back is not nearly as big of a stretch as bringing Raza back. Ultron created Vision, Raza is just an old enemy of one of Vision’s colleagues.

If there’s one theme to this series, it’s that nothing is ever truly lost in the MCU. We thought Vision died, but he came back. We thought Ultron was defeated, but now he’s back. Now, the series is roping in a completely unrelated character, proving anything is on the table. Sam Rockwell, call your agent: apparently Iron Man secondary antagonists are in demand.