Marvel’s odd couple is back.

Arguably the most entertaining pair in the Marvel Universe, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his alien parasite Venom return to the big screen in the sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In this new Venom film, Eddie and Venom hit a bump in the road with their relationship as a horrifying villain enters their lives in the form of Woody Harrelson’s Carnage.

The movie is full of chaos, high-octane action, and, of course, pure, unadulterated bromance. What more could we ask for?

Well, we could ask for a few more minutes of screentime in the form of post-credits scenes.

Does director Andy Serkis give fans an extra scene or two of our favorite human-symbiote couple? Here is what you need to know about Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s end credits scene. And don’t worry, this article is entirely spoiler-free .

Does Venom 2 have a post-credits scene?

Eddie Brock and Venom have a complicated relationship. Sony Pictures

Short answer: Yes, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has one mid-credits scene. If you’re at the theater and the movie just ended, make sure to stay seated until the main credits sequence finishes.

Long answer: Marvel Studios is known for delighting fans with not one but two credits scenes in most of their films. Usually, Marvel movies have one scene mid-credits and another one post-credits. However, this sometimes doesn’t apply to Marvel’s collaborations with Sony Pictures, which also produces Venom.

The first Venom movie had two additional scenes, one where it teased Carnage, and the other was a clip from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The sequel isn’t quite as generous. Venom: Let There Be Carnage only has one scene that takes place mid-credits. So once you see that scene, you can leave the theater. (Or perhaps stay to see all the talented people who worked on the film.)

Does the Venom 2 post-credit scene matter?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has an unforgettable mid-credits scene. Sony Pictures

YES — Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s credits scene is one of the most important credit scenes in a long time. When critics say it’s epic, they are not kidding.

I won’t say much more, but the scene will have a lasting effect on the Venom-related movies to come. It left everyone at my screening talking, and I’m sure it will leave you excited and wondering about the many questions this final scene brings to the table.