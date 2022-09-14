Vampire Academy release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for the Peacock show

As we enter the final weeks of September and Halloween looms just over the moonlit horizon, our thoughts naturally turn to fall, football, and ferocious things that bite in the night. Now, Peacock is getting into the spirit of the season early with its new fantasy horror series, Vampire Academy.

If this title sounds familiar it’s because it’s based on the series of bestselling young-adult Vampire Academy novels by Richelle Mead, published from 2007 to 2010. The first book was also adapted into a forgettable 2014 feature film. Hopefully, Hollywood gets it right this time.

Vampire Academy stars Daniela Nieves and Sisi Stringer. Peacock

This episodic reboot comes courtesy of showrunners and executive producers Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, best known for their work on The Vampire Diaries. Vampire Academy promises to provide a multitude of occult frights, steamy romantic entanglements, class struggles, lavish costumes, and murderous immortal vampires. But if you’re wondering when exactly you can watch Peacock’s new vampire series, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vampire Academy, from release date and premiere time to plot, trailer, and cast.

When is Vampire Academy’s release date?

Vampire Academy streams exclusively on Peacock starting September 15, 2022, with the first four episodes served up for the premiere and weekly chapters arriving every Thursday after that.

What is Vampire Academy’s release time?

Peacock releases most new movies and TV shows at 12 a.m. Eastern (or 9 a.m. Pacific), although sometimes they do appear a bit earlier if you’re lucky.

How many episodes is Vampire Academy?

Beware when St. Vladimir’s cafeteria runs out of blood at lunchtime! Peacock

The debut season of Vampire Academy will consist of ten one-hour episodes, which is just the right series size to sink your teeth into.

What is the plot of Vampire Academy?

Think of Vampire Academy as a sexed-up Harry Potter series or SYFY’s The Magicians, with the focus of the show centered around the students attending St. Vladimir’s Academy, a magical boarding school for royal teen vampires and their lessor half-vampire-half-human Dhampir protectors.

The narrative follows Rosemarie “Rose” Hathaway (a hybrid trainee Guardian), and her best friend Vasilisa “Lissa” Dragomir (an elite Moroi vampire princess) as they re-enter school life after running away together for two years.

This pair of bestie pals from disparate social classes must navigate the curriculum and romantic angst at the exclusive boarding school to finish their occult education and learn to integrate into formal vampire society while fending off attacks from evil homicidal vampires called Strigoi.

Who is in the Vampire Academy cast?

Vampire Academy showcases an ensemble cast that includes Sisi Stringer (Rose Hathaway), Daniela Nieves (Lissa Dragomir), Kieron Moore (Dimitri Belikov), André Dae Kim (Christian Ozera), J. August Richards (Victor Dashkov), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Tatiana Vogel), Mia McKenna-Bruce (Mia Karp), Rhian Blundell (Meredith), Jonetta Kaiser (Sonya Karp), and Andrew Liner (Mason Ashford).

Is there a Vampire Academy trailer?

Yes, Peacock unleashed the final trailer for Vampire Academy on August 17 and it hints at the pressures and struggles of best friends Rose and Lissa as they deal with vampire school life at St. Vladimir’s while forging a psychic bond. Lots of pointy fangs, ballroom dancing, teen intrigue, and passionate kisses make this a supernatural soap that could be well worth your attention.

Will there be a Vampire Academy Season 2?

With six novels in author Richelle Mead’s main Vampire Academy series and another six spinoff titles as well, there’s certainly plenty of paranormal material to mine should Peacock order a Season 2. However, as of this time, there’s been no announcement.