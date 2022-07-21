Get ready for a story of romance, friendship, and danger set in a school for vampires. While it’s bound to incorporate your typical blood-sucking hijinks, Peacock’s upcoming Vampire Academy series explores deeply relevant class issues in an ancient society in desperate need of change. Based on Richelle Mead’s young adult series of the same name, the “sexy” drama is shot almost entirely in a Spanish castle, so you know it’s bound to be a decadent feast for the eyes. Here’s everything we know about Vampire Academy, which debuted during San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

When is the Vampire Academy release date?

Vampire Academy will be released on the Peacock streaming platform on September 15, 2022.

Just a vampire training his body. Nothing to see here. Peacock

How many episodes is Vampire Academy Season 1?

The first four episodes of the series will go live on the premiere date of September 15, but the remaining six episodes will drop weekly every Thursday, a hybrid model that’s becoming increasingly common across all streaming platforms.

Is there a Vampire Academy trailer?

Peacock released some footage from the show in a sizzle reel back in February 2022, but we got a full trailer on July 20 at San Diego Comic-Con. Watch it below:

Apparently there’s going to be plenty of action, political intrigue, and romance to go around.

What is the Vampire Academy story?

Here’s the official plot summary for the series:

In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage “Strigoi” who threaten to tear their society apart. That is if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first.

The two young women in question are Rose Hathaway and Lissa Dragomir, who have been friends for many years. The former is a half-vampire Guardian at the top of her class at St. Vladimir’s Academy, and the latter is vampire royalty. Guardians — who are born with superhuman strength and speed, among other physical advantages — are trained from a young age to protect the royal Moroi vampires. Once vampires of each class graduate, they’re paired up: A Guardian dedicates their life to protecting their royal.

In this case, Dragomir is a princess caught at the center of political upheaval, all while monstrously savage undead vampires called Strigoi threaten them all.

Who is in the Vampire Academy cast?

It seems like vampires often stand in order of height. Peacock

Vampire Academy is an ensemble series with lots of shifting character dynamics and relationships, but here’s a rundown of the series regulars we know about s far:

Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) plays Rose Hathaway , a fiery dhampir (vampire-human hybrid) and gifted athlete who’s trained her whole life to be a Guardian

, a fiery dhampir (vampire-human hybrid) and gifted athlete who’s trained her whole life to be a Guardian Daniela Nieves (Sex Appeal) plays Lissa Dragomir , a royal Moroi vampire princess who grew up the younger sister to the heir apparent and winds up with more responsibility than she wants

, a royal Moroi vampire princess who grew up the younger sister to the heir apparent and winds up with more responsibility than she wants Kieron Moore (Sex Education) plays Dimitri Beliko , a lethal and disciplined dhampir Guardian whose strong moral code may be at odds with his commitment to duty

, a lethal and disciplined dhampir Guardian whose strong moral code may be at odds with his commitment to duty André Dae Kim (Degrassi) plays Christian Ozera , a Moroi ostracized by royal society due to his family’s past sins

, a Moroi ostracized by royal society due to his family’s past sins J. August Richards (Angel) plays Victor Dashkov , a royal who’s dedicated his life to service to his queen, husband, and two adopted daughters

, a royal who’s dedicated his life to service to his queen, husband, and two adopted daughters Anita-Joy Uwajeh plays Tatiana Vogel , a bold royal who just moved to town to act on her political ambition

, a bold royal who just moved to town to act on her political ambition Mia McKenna-Bruce plays Mia Karp , a cunning and ambitious non-royal student who longs to enter high society, though her instant chemistry with a lowly Guardian-in-training could jeopardize that

, a cunning and ambitious non-royal student who longs to enter high society, though her instant chemistry with a lowly Guardian-in-training could jeopardize that Rhian Blundell plays Meredith Beckham , a smart and strong-willed dhampir training to be a Guardian

, a smart and strong-willed dhampir training to be a Guardian Jonetta Kaiser plays Sonya Karp , Mia’s odd sister who loves libraries and gardens but unexpectedly strikes up a romance with a dhampir Guardian

, Mia’s odd sister who loves libraries and gardens but unexpectedly strikes up a romance with a dhampir Guardian Andrew Liner plays Mason Ashford, the popular academy jock with loads of charm, and Rose’s biggest competitor

Who’s making Vampire Academy?

The showrunners are Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre. “As friends ourselves for almost two decades, we recognize the inimitable power of female friendship not only through life, love, and loss but as a spur to urge each other to do better,” the pair said in a previous statement. “Rose and Lissa believe they can make the world they want to see. We can’t think of a better message to send out into the world.”