How to watch Uncut Gems in Netflix right now — even in the U.S.

Sandler fans, rejoice! Uncut Gems, the latest (and possibly best) movie from the Billy Madison star just hit Netflix after a record-breaking run in theaters in late 2019. The only catch? It's streaming on Netflix everywhere but in the U.S.

Don't let that dissuade you, though. There's still a way to watch Uncut Gems on Netflix without booking the cheapest flight to Canada. Here's what you need to know.

Uncut Gems hit Netflix around the world on January 31, and it quickly became a bigger hit than ever before. It was the second-most streamed film on Netflix in the UK, and presumably just as popular all over the world.

"Excited for the international release of Uncut Gems on Netflix tomorrow. Can’t wait for 'this is how I win' in 50 different languages," the Safdie Brothers tweeted of their latest movie.

How can you get in on the fun? Well, here in the U.S., Uncut Gems is still playing in theaters. So you could just pay for a movie ticket. You could also wait for the movie's U.S. streaming debut, which the Safdie's revealed in that same tweet will come sometime this summer. However, there is another option.

This isn't the first time movie fans in the U.S. have wanted to watch a movie only available on Netflix abroad (or vice versa), and by now, plenty of streamers have found an elegant solution: VPNs.

Virtual Private Networks are a digital tool that makes it look like your accessing the internet from another location than the one you are. They're popular in China where residents use VPNs to circumvent online censorship by the government, but they're also great for watching foreign versions of Netflix.

A24

If you're looking for a specific VPN, TechRadar's got a pretty good list, with ExpressVPN as their number one pick. They've also got a handy guide for getting set up, and the entire article is updated regularly (the last update was eight days ago as of this writing) so you know it's still relevant.

Before you get started though, it's worth noting that Netflix doesn't technically want you to use a VPN to watch Uncut Gems, or any movie not available in your country via the streaming service. It's actually expressly forbidden in the company's terms of service, so you do run the risk of getting caught and maybe even banned from Netflix.

That said, it's a relatively common practice, but if you decide to use a VPN with Netflix, know that you're doing it at your own risk.

And of course, there's always another, admittedly more expensive, option...