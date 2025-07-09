Some video games are easier to adapt than others. The Last of Us already existed as a complete narrative, while the world of Fallout is so open that you can do pretty much anything you want in it. But what do you do when a game has little to no plot? Well, you have to get creative.

That’s exactly what Peacock did in 2023 with Twisted Metal, taking the demolition derby game and turning it into a post-apocalyptic road trip complete with a love story (and, yes, lots of souped-up cars fighting each other). Now, in Season 2, the story is returning to its roots with a vast tournament where rough-and-tumble drivers and their quirky vehicles face off in the hope of being the last one standing. Check out the trailer below:

Season 1 introduced John Doe (Anthony Mackie), a delivery driver in a post-apocalyptic world. While on one last job, he meets Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) and the two butt heads before ultimately falling for each other. But they were separated at the end of the season, with John living it up in New San Francisco and Quiet teaming up with John’s long-lost sister, Dollface (Tiana Okoye). Season 1 also ended with a big tease about the mysterious Calypso (Anthony Carrigan) running a massive tournament.

This tournament is what the original game revolves around, and it looks like it will be the central element of Season 2 as well. The tournament’s winner is granted a single wish, and Quiet is determined to wish away all the walls that keep cities and their elite shut off from the outside world. We even see Calypso do a title drop when he starts the tournament; it’s literally called “Twisted Metal.”

Anthony Carrigan’s Calypso will change the stakes in Season 2. Peacock

Season 1 of Twisted Metal was tons of fun, but it wasn’t exactly the most faithful adaptation of the game. Now that we know what Season 2 is about, Season 1’s exposition makes a lot more sense. We’ve been introduced to John and Quiet so we can understand them and their world, and now that we know the stakes, we can get to what fans are really here for: maniacs in cars blowing each other up. If Twisted Metal Season 2 is as surprisingly good as the first, it will prove that there’s no such thing as an unadaptable video game — just games that require a little more buildup than others.

Twisted Metal Season 2 premieres July 31 on Peacock.