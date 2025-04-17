The world of video game TV series has gone from a new frontier to a major subgenre, led by prestige-y adaptations like The Last of Us and Fallout. However, not every video game is about survival or the price of conflict. Sometimes, games are about cars running into each other — and that’s just fine too.

Now, one of the most underrated video game series is returning for a far more ambitious Season 2, proving there’s room in the video game adaptation landscape for something a little goofier, but still just as action-packed and star-studded. Check out the first look at Twisted Metal Season 2 below.

Twisted Metal follows John Doe (Anthony Mackie), a former delivery driver who, together with his partner in crime Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), enters a demolition derby tournament run by the mysterious Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). However, the tournament is full of other competitors, including the devious Sweet Tooth (Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa) and Dollface, John’s long-lost sister.

Unlike so many of the other video game adaptations, Twisted Metal is first and foremost a comedy, something that is highlighted in the date announcement, showing John and Quiet as they watch Calypso introduce himself by standing behind the slowly opening doors of an airport hangar, something John finds a bit inefficient.

Anthony Carrigan goes goth with new Twisted Metal villain Calypso. Peacock

Peacock also released first-look images of the new season, including a new look at Anthony Carrigan’s Calypso, now donning a long black wig. He is the organizer of this new tournament, and promises the winner their heart’s desire — something that’s especially enticing in Twisted Metal’s post-apocalyptic world.

It may have been two years since Twisted Metal Season 1, but this new look proves the series is ready to hit the ground running and deliver what it — and its video game source material — is known for: rip-roaring automotive action.

Twisted Metal Season 2 premieres July 31 on Peacock.