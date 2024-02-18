True Detective Season 4's Shocking Finale is Already Here — Can It Stick the Landing?

True Detective: Night Country has been a season unlike any other. Aside from the usual shift in location, tone, and detectives, it’s also been the series’ most puzzling run, posing countless questions despite the limited amount of time it has to address everything.

Now, with only one episode left, will True Detective wrap up all its baffling storylines, or will it leave its supernatural elements open to interpretation?

What Is the True Detective Season 4, Episode 6 Release Date?

After a non-traditional release model for Episode 5, Episode 6 is back to basics, premiering Sunday, February 18, on both HBO and HBO Max.

Peter Prior made a life-changing move at the end of Episode 5, and in Episode 6 we’ll see the aftermath. HBO

What Is the True Detective Season 4, Episode 6 Release Time?

The season finale will premiere on Max as soon as the episode starts airing on HBO at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST. If you want to catch the season’s conclusion before the inevitable spoilers run rampant, you’ll want to pull up the episode as soon as it’s available.

How Many Episodes of True Detective Season 4 Are Left?

Episode 6 is the Season 4 finale of True Detective, which is unprecedented for the series; every other season had eight episodes. Whether Season 4 stands with the well-regarded Season 1 depends on whether Episode 6 sticks the landing.

Is There a Trailer for True Detective Season 4, Episode 6?

Yes! Ahead of the finale, HBO released a first look at the episode, which shows Peter cleaning up after the shocking Episode 5 murder, Navarro and Danvers finally exploring the underground caves known as the Night Country, and the voice of missing Tsalal scientist Raymond Clark saying “she’s awake.” Together, the moments hint at a big end for the series, and hopefully a satisfying one.

What Is the Plot of True Detective Season 4, Episode 6?

HBO provided an official synopsis for Episode 6:

“In the midst of a brutal storm, Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Navarro (Kali Reis) find themselves stuck at Tsalal with no electricity or means of contact. As the truth about what happened to Annie and the Tsalal men unfolds, Navarro (Reis) and Danvers (Foster) each confront the demons from their past.”

Like any good True Detective season finale, this episode will see our detectives in unfamiliar territory where the answers to the core mystery connect to their own secrets. Let’s just hope they can find their way out of the dark.

True Detective: Night Country Episode 6 premieres on HBO and Max on February 18, 2024.