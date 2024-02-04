True Detective: Night Country is now halfway over, and the mystery tying so many factions of the Ennis, Alaska community together is escalating. With the crew of Tsalal Station apparently frightened into the grave, a torrid love affair revealed, and more and more protesters surrounding the local mining company, everything seems like it’s about to reach a boiling point. With only three episodes left, what other clues will emerge, and how will the seemingly supernatural elements that keep appearing be resolved?

Here’s everything you need to know about True Detective Episode 4, from when you can watch to what it will be about.

What Is the True Detective Season 4, Episode 4 Release Date?

Evangeline Navarro works on the mystery of Tsalal Station during the long arctic night. HBO

The third episode of True Detective: Night Country is set to premiere Sunday, February 4, on HBO and Max.

What Is the True Detective Season 4, Episode 4 Release Time?

True Detective is one of HBO’s cornerstone series, meaning it gets the spotlight timeslot of Sunday at 9:00 pm EST. That means Episode 4 will be available to stream right at 9:00 pm on Max, as soon as it starts airing on HBO.

How Many Episodes of True Detective Season 4 Are Left?

Episode 4 marks the beginning of the series’ second half. Night Country is only six episodes long compared to the other seasons’ eight episodes, so with only three episodes left to wrap up a wide variety of storylines, True Detective has a tricky task ahead of it.

Is There a Trailer for True Detective Season 4, Episode 4?

Yes! The Episode 4 preview shows Detective Elizabeth Danvers trying to control the situation in both the community and her household, while Evangeline Navarro investigates an ice cave. In finding this new location, it looks like the two will solve the mystery behind Clark, the scientist who’s seemingly disappeared.

What Is the Plot of True Detective Season 4, Episode 4?

HBO provided an official synopsis for Episode 4:

When Julia’s (Aka Niviâna) mental health struggles resurface, Navarro brings her to a local facility, promising that this time will be better. Later, Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Navarro (Kali Reis) confirm the location of Annie’s murder – and Danvers (Foster) levies a harsh punishment on Leah (Isabella Star LeBlanc) following her act of protest.

With Annie K’s murder location set to be revealed, it looks like the two detectives are all the closer to discovering the true cause of the “corpsicle” of Tsalal Station scientists that’s been sitting in a hockey rink for three episodes now.

True Detective: Night Country Episode 4 premieres on HBO and Max on February 4, 2024.