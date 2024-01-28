Things are, ironically, heating up over on True Detective: Night Country. The fourth season of the noir crime series takes us to Ennis, Alaska, where a group of missing scientists are found frozen in the ice, leading Detective Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and her former partner Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) to uncover the show’s most bizarre, and most supernatural, mystery yet.

As Danvers and her team get to work defrosting the scientists and waiting for the one survivor to awaken, the connection between Tsalal Station and the cold case of the murdered Indigenous woman Annie K grows deeper. What was the relationship between Annie and the missing scientist, Raymond Clark? What happened that night in the ice?

Here’s everything you need to know about the next chapter of True Detective: Night Country.

What is the True Detective Season 4, Episode 3 Release Date?

The third episode of True Detective: Night Country is set to premiere Sunday, Jan. 28, on HBO and Max.

What is the True Detective Season 4, Episode 3 Release Time?

As the holder of HBO’s hallowed Sunday night timeslot, True Detective gets the prime time enjoyed by shows like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us. HBO viewers can tune into Episode 3 at 9 p.m. EST, and the episode will be available to stream on Max as soon as it’s begun airing on HBO.

How Many Episodes of True Detective Season 4 Are Left?

With Episode 3, we’ll reach the halfway point of the six-episode series. However, the series will take a hiatus on Feb. 11 due to the Super Bowl, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer for Episode 5.

Is There a Trailer for True Detective Season 4, Episode 3?

The 30-second preview for True Detective: Night Country Episode 3 aired right at the end of Episode 2. It teases the Ennis police force’s manhunt for Raymond Clark, the lone missing scientist from the Tsalal Station, as well as his curious connection with the missing Indigenous girl, Annie K.

But the strange case gets even stranger as Danvers discovers that the frozen scientists’ death is not what it seem, and Navarro becomes overcome by an eerie sensation. But strangest of all: Danvers suspects that there’s someone — or something — out there, and it may be responsible for the deaths of the scientists.

What is the Plot for True Detective Season 4, Episode 3?

HBO provided an official synopsis for Episode 3:

While Hank (John Hawkes) leads the search for Clark (Owen McDonnell), Prior (Finn Bennett) asks Danvers (Jodie Foster) about the murder-suicide case that drove a wedge between her and Navarro (Kali Reis). After sifting through the contents of Clark’s trailer, Navarro (Reis) and Danvers (Foster) seek out a local hairdresser for insight on Annie – which leads to a tip about another former Tsalal worker. Later, tensions grow between Danvers and her stepdaughter Leah (Isabella Star LeBlanc).

The case of Annie K is looking to be more significant than we might have thought, as it takes Danvers and Navarro deeper into the case of the missing scientists, while uncovering more of the mysterious case that first caused their rift. We’ll have to see how it all unfolds with Episode 3.

True Detective: Night Country Episode 3 premieres on HBO and Max on Jan. 28, 2024.