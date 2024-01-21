True Detective’s latest venture brings the mystery to Ennis, Alaska, where an abandoned research station and a severed woman’s tongue pose quite the conundrum for Detective Elizabeth Danvers. In Episode 1, we learned about Danvers, her daughter, her old colleague Evangeline Navarro, and the occupants of Ennis. Now, after the reveal of the researchers’ bodies frozen in ice, things are heating up. Here’s everything you need to know about the next chapter of True Detective: Night Country.

What is the True Detective Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date?

The second episode of True Detective: Night Country is set to premiere Sunday, January 21, on HBO and Max. It follows the usual True Detective tradition of airing in January, as befitting the new Alaska season.

What is the True Detective Season 4 Episode 2 Release Time?

True Detective is a high-profile series, meaning it occupies the hallowed Sunday night timeslot previously held by The Last of Us and Game of Thrones. HBO viewers can tune into Episode 2 at 9:00 PM EST, and the episode will be available to stream on Max as soon as it’s begun airing on HBO.

Episode 2 will apparently see the researchers’ corpses taken to a hockey rink for study. HBO

How Many Episodes Of True Detective Season 4 Are Left?

True Detective Season 4 is only six episodes long, and to save you the grueling mental math, that means there are only four episodes left after Episode 2. This is a departure from the previous seasons, which were all eight episodes long, so let’s hope for quality over quantity. Notably, the series will take a hiatus on February 11 due to the Super Bowl, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer for Episode 5.

Is There a Trailer for True Detective Season 4 Episode 2?

While there are no episode-specific trailers for True Detective Season 4, Episode 1 ended with an intriguing look at what’s coming over the entire season. Check it out below.

What is the Plot of True Detective Season 4 Episode 2?

HBO provided an official synopsis for Episode 2:

“As Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Prior (Finn Bennett) set out to learn more about Tsalal – and find an unlikely location for the physical evidence – Captain Connelly (Christopher Eccleston) threatens to move the case to Anchorage. Later, Navarro (Kali Reis) and Danvers (Foster) separately find a connection between one of the Tsalal men and Annie, prompting the former partners to agree to work the case together.”

So while Episode 2 may have to put a few more pieces on the board, we should also see our cop duo connect and start working the case together, which is the dynamic that makes True Detective tick.

True Detective: Night Country Episode 2 premieres on HBO and Max on January 21, 2024.