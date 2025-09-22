Over the course of more than a decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always sought new ways to amp up the action and thrills from movie to movie. But no matter how life-threatening the action setpieces may become, actor safety remains a top priority. A recent injury on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day proves that while Peter Parker may be in danger, Tom Holland’s wellness is crucial to production.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland suffered an injury on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Friday. The injury was described as a mild concussion, and Holland will take a break from filming for several days.

Tom Holland on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set back in August. WCGLA/Mega/GC Images/Getty Images

Concussions, even mild ones, can become serious without proper rest, so this is clearly the best course of action. Marvel production schedules are often derided for their length, but when issues like this emerge, the only responsible decision is to allow actors to rest.

Spider-Man is especially liable for issues and injuries, since portraying his web-slinging powers can put performers in danger. During a preview of the infamous Broadway musical flop Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, a stunt double’s failed safety harness caused a 30-foot fall that fractured his skull. Brand New Day, of course, has the benefit of CGI, but injuries still happen.

While the action for Brand New Day looks bigger than ever, safety is still a priority. Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

This isn’t the only major film to recently be delayed by an actor's injury. Henry Cavill was gearing up to begin filming the new Highlander movie, but suffered a leg injury while training for the sword-fighting sequences. Filming is now delayed until 2026, a lengthy wait that Brand New Day will likely avoid. Injuries are an unfortunate part of the movie business, but at least we live in an era where they’re taken seriously.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters July 31, 2026.