Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Bringing Back One Of Marvel’s Secret Weapons

Marvel movies are known for their quippy dialogue and infamous post-credits scenes, but ultimately, the MCU is an action franchise. Every single movie and series is full of meticulously choreographed combat, and now a new Marvel movie is taking its stunt design to the next level by employing a team founded by an action legend. MCU movies and shows are sometimes criticized for letting their fight scenes get muddled and bland, but this could let fight choreography retake center stage.

According to Hong Kong publication HK01, when action movie legend Jackie Chan accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival, he revealed he had recently visited the London set of the MCU’s fourth Spider-Man movie, Brand New Day. “My Jackie Chan Stunt Team was busy filming Spider-Man,” Chan said. “I went to watch their rehearsals, and the director was so excited when he saw me.”

The Jackie Chan Stunt Team was founded in 1976. VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

The Jackie Chan Stunt Team has worked in filmmaking for almost half a century, but they rarely get involved with high-profile Hollywood action movies. In fact, they rarely collaborate on any movie that doesn’t involve Chan himself, although the team did previously work with Marvel on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Ten Rings was one of the better and more memorable movies in recent Marvel history, but unlike Shang-Chi, Spider-Man already has an established crime-fighting style. That style could now change in Brand New Day, and a Peter Parker who’s a bit more kung-fu influenced and fights hand-to-hand just as often as he swings from building to building would reflect the blank-slate tone the movie is aiming for.

Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton previously worked with the Jackie Chan Stunt Team on Shang-Chi. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

No one knows who Peter Parker is in Brand New Day, and he’s trying to build a completely new life for himself. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is taking over directorial duties from Jon Watts, who helmed the last three Spider-Man films, so the movie was already likely to feel different. Now, if Chan is to be believed, the action will feel new too.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.