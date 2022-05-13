Time Traveler's Wife release date, time, cast, plot and trailer for the HBO sci-fi drama

Modern relationships are complicated enough as is. But when the unpredictable element of time travel is added to the equation, your problems will look mild by comparison.

That’s the premise of The Time Traveler’s Wife, a 2003 sci-fi romance bestseller by novelist Audrey Niffenegger that was adapted into a 2009 film starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams.

Highlighting how short our lives are, the story revolves around Chicago librarian Henry DeTamble, an adventurous man whose rare genetic disorder makes him randomly hop through the timestream. When he meets his soulmate in artist Clare Abshire, the two must navigate the disruptions caused by his temporal absences.

Now a new HBO adaptation is being helmed by Steven Moffat, the writer and producer who resurrected Doctor Who for the small screen and knows a thing or two about wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff.

So what sort of calendar entanglements should we expect from this episodic rendition of The Time Traveler’s Wife? Let’s jump into all the details before another second ticks off!

What is The Time Traveler’s Wife release date?

The Time Traveler’s Wife airs exclusively on HBO and HBO Max beginning Sunday, May 15, 2022.

What is The Time Traveler’s Wife release time?

HBO Max unveils new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern. Check your local listing for HBO’s scheduled viewings.

How many episodes are there in The Time Travelers’ Wife Season 1?

Season 1 of The Time Traveler’s Wife will have six episodes.

What is The Time Traveler’s Wife plot?

The storyline seems to be aligned with Audrey Niffenegger’s novel, a magical romance between the time-skipping librarian Henry DeTamble and artist Clare Anne Abshire that reveals how his “disability” interferes with their marriage over the years. The exploration of their relationship at different stages aims to offer a deeper understanding of the mysteries of love, devotion, and attraction.

Is there a Time Traveler’s Wife trailer?

Yes, HBO released a trailer on April 21. Grab a tissue and check it out below.

Who stars in The Time Traveler’s Wife?

Heading up the series are Theo James (The Divergent Trilogy) and Rose Leslie (Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones), who will portray Henry and Clare. The supporting cast includes Kate Siegel, who plays Henry’s mother Annette, Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez who play the couple’s friends Gomez and Charisse.

Will there be a The Time Traveler’s Wife Season 2?

There’s been no official word of a second season, but apparently, the first season ends without reaching the book’s original ending. So if an audience turns out for this fresh take on the heartbreaking love affair, there’s a chance it will be renewed.