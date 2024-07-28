Thunderbolts Trailer Revealed at Comic Con: “There Are Bad Guys and There Are Worse Guys.”

From the moment Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine showed up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in 2021, fans have been waiting for the appearance of the Thunderbolts, the Suicide Squad-esque anti-Avengers made up of a smattering of ex-villains, from Red Guardian and Winter Soldier to U.S. Agent and Ghost. On July 27, fans finally got a first look at the Thunderbolts as the cast gathered onstage during Marvel’s highly anticipated Hall H panel.

“That’s the joy of watching them together because they don’t play well together,” Florence Pugh told the crowd.

The full cast appeared on stage, including David Harbour in full costume as Red Guardian from Black Widow. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays the team’s de facto leader, Val, also joined in an on-brand blazer.

“Val is after power, control, and just generally she wants to kick ass in the Marvel universe,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige at SDCC 2024. Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

The movie also features Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, who’s notably been part of the MCU ever since Captain America: The Winter Soldier back in TK year.

“It’s like having nine lives,” Stan said. “How many are left?”

But when asked about the mysterious asterisk in the movie’s title, Marvel boss Kevin Feige replied “You have to see the movie.” (It’s worth noting that earlier during Comic Con, Marvel appeared to to reveal that the asterisk design is actually comprised of six bullets.)

Marvel then showed off a brand new trailer for Thunderbolts to panel attendees. In the trailer, Yelena meets Red Guardian and reveals that she’s struggling to live a normal life. We then see Ghost (from Ant-Man 2) with a new costume. The individual Thunderbolts are then tricked into showing up in the same room and told to fight each other, but we know they’ll ultimately team up.

“We’re brought up with this belief that there are good guys and bad guys,” Val says, “but really, there are bad guys and there are worse guys.”

Marvel hasn’t released this Thunderbolts trailer to the public yet, but hopefully everyone will be able to watch it soon.

Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Lewis Pullman as Sentry. It also features Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, building off his role in Captain America: Brave New World.

This story is developing and may be updated...

Thunderbolts* premieres April 30, 2025.