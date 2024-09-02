A good crime drama needs more than a compelling mystery to be unforgettable. What would The Maltese Falcon be without San Francisco, or The Long Goodbye without Los Angeles? What would Justified be without Raylan Givens, or The French Connection without Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle? These tales not only have intriguing criminal cases, but complex protagonists and strong, specific senses of place.

The same is true of Dark Winds. The AMC series, which premiered in June 2022, is a bold, engrossing crime thriller unlike anything else on TV. On one hand, it’s decidedly old-fashioned in its straightforward approach to the police serial genre (think True Detective without the cosmic horror). But it has modern touches in its character-first storytelling style, deeply felt lead performances, and shorter season-to-season episode counts that avoid ridiculous or boring detours and subplots concocted to fill the runtime.

Dark Winds has flown under the radar, but now its first two seasons are streaming on Netflix, making it the perfect time to dive in.

Based on author Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee books, Dark Winds follows Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), a longtime tribal police lieutenant who’s tasked with solving major crimes carried out within the boundaries of the Navajo Nation in the Southwestern United States. As he fights to protect his fellow Navajo citizens, Joe is accompanied by Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), an FBI agent turned Navajo police deputy, and Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), a tough, inquisitive cop. The series, set in the early 1970s, uses its crime plots to touch on themes of corruption and grief, all while delivering plenty of pulpy thrills.

Dark Winds' setting and predominantly Native American cast give it the chance to explore perspectives and issues rarely highlighted in the crime genre. It builds its '70s Navajo Nation backdrop with tremendous detail, which makes watching it an immersive experience. Its characters' emotions are as palpable as the dry air and dirt flatlands, a feat achieved with careful writing, strong production design, and enthralling real-life locations. Dark Winds' first two seasons were both shot in the region the show is set in, adding to its powerful sense of authenticity.

Dark Winds is also anchored by McClarnon's turn as its perceptive, determined lead. McClarnon had made a name for himself as a compelling character actor in shows like Fargo, Longmire, and Westworld before Dark Winds gave him one of the biggest and best roles of his career. As Joe Leaphorn, he finds the perfect balance between quiet strength and tender vulnerability. The show surrounds him with a vast array of strong performances, but it's McClarnon's layered, magnetic turn that gives Dark Winds its heart and soul.

Zahn McClarnon leads an impressive ensemble cast. AMC

As thematically rich and ruminative as Dark Winds often is, the series doesn't waste a lot of time. Its first two seasons are only six episodes each, which gives its mysteries an engaging and satisfying pace. It’s as worthwhile and distinct as you'd hope a production that counts both Robert Redford and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin among its producers would be. If you haven't yet given it a shot, now's your chance.

As a bonus, you won’t have to worry about getting invested in another series with an uncertain future. AMC has already renewed Dark Winds for a third season, and it seems like the network wants to keep the show going for the foreseeable future. You’ll understand why when you check it out yourself.

Dark Winds is streaming on Netflix.