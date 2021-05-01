Thor 4 set photos could reveal a terrifying new Marvel planet

Thor 4 is going to be a massive film. The highly-anticipated MCU sequel (officially titled Thor: Love and Thunder) promises to build off its predecessor, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, in practically every way.

Already, we know that there are going to be more new faces, MCU crossovers, and celebrity cameos than almost any other standalone MCU film. In case that wasn’t enough, though, there’s also going to be more mystical goats than any other Marvel project has dared to contain.

Now, we’ve gotten yet another tease at Thor: Love and Thunder’s exciting cosmic scope.

The News — Thor: Love and Thunder writer and director, Taika Waititi, recently shared a handful of new behind-the-scenes photos from the Thor sequel. The images show Waititi hanging out with his daughters on the set of the film, and while the photos themselves don’t reveal much, they do tease one of the likely many cosmic locations that fans can expect to see in Love and Thunder.

A Cosmic Adventure — Thor: Ragnarok explored the cosmic sides of the Marvel Cinematic Universe more than either of the first two Thor movies did. With Waititi returning as the writer and director of Love and Thunder, it was always a bit of a given that the film would go even further in exploring the zanier and more colorful places of the MCU that Waititi is so clearly drawn to.

That being said, it’s impossible to know based solely on Waititi’s behind-the-scenes photos what specific location is in the background of the images. Given the set’s terrain and the starscapes that are running on the surrounding screens, it’s clear that it’s the surface of some kind of alien planet. And for whatever it’s worth, it doesn’t look like Sakaar — which is rumored to be in the film — or any other major planet we’ve seen in the MCU up to this point.

Could it be the mysterious planet that Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher hails from? It’s possible, especially now that Bale has begun filming his scenes for Thor: Love and Thunder, but there’s no way of knowing for sure.

The Asgardians of the Galaxy. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — The last time we saw Chris Hemsworth’s Thor he was heading off to go explore the cosmos with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Taking that into account, along with the knowledge that Bale’s Gorr is a planet-hopping and dimension-crossing villain in the comics, and it seems safe to assume that Thor: Love and Thunder is going to feature a lot of new (and familiar) cosmic locations.

But fans will probably have to wait quite a while longer before finding out what the specific location featured in these images is. After all, Thor: Love and Thunder hasn’t even finished filming yet.