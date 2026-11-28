The most famous image of Philip Kaufman’s The Right Stuff is the one you’ll find on the cover of its sparkling new 4K release from Criterion: seven astronauts walking toward an uncertain future as the space race begins. But The Right Stuff is brilliant because its epic 193-minute runtime is every bit as invested in the men behind the astronaut suits as it is in the race itself.

Based on Tom Wolfe's non-fiction book, Kaufman’s film spans over a decade, starting with the first successful attempt to break the sound barrier before shifting to the entirely new feat of space travel. It’s a film, as its title suggests, about having “the right stuff” to do something truly extraordinary. It’s a thoughtful and thrilling investigation of what it means to push yourself and endure the unthinkable in the name of progress and, for the seven men chosen to have a chance to be the first in space, like John Glenn (Ed Harris), Alan Shepard (Scott Glenn), or Gus Grissom (Fred Ward), a shot at cultural immortality. Criterion’s new release is an excuse to revisit — or, if you’re lucky enough, discover — an American classic.

HOW WAS THE RIGHT STUFF RECEIVED UPON RELEASE?

Critical response to The Right Stuff in 1983 was euphoric. Roger Ebert called it his favorite film of the year, saying “The Right Stuff is likely to be a landmark movie in a lot of careers” while highlighting filmmaker Philip Kaufman and the impressive cast. He also said that “it joins a short list of recent American movies that might be called experimental epics: movies that have an ambitious reach through time and subject matter.” Later, Ebert called it his second favorite film of the ‘80s, behind only Raging Bull.

Despite widespread acclaim, the movie underwhelmed at the box office, taking in just $21 million on a $27 million budget. Still, the film was celebrated by the Academy Awards, earning eight nominations, including for Best Picture, and winning four: Editing, Score, Sound, and Sound Effects.

The Right Stuff starts with the breaking of the sound barrier and ends with the triumphs of the Mercury program. Warner Bros.

WHY IS THE RIGHT STUFF IMPORTANT TO SEE NOW?

Because The Right Stuff is increasingly seen as a landmark space movie. It’s the definitive film about the early space race, and features several great actors, like Ed Harris, Jeff Goldblum, Dennis Quaid, Sam Shepard, and Harry Shearer in impressive early roles. The astronaut training and preparation sequences are brilliantly executed, perhaps second only to the moments in space. It’s a film that reminds us there’s so much in the world to discover, and a universe that’s waiting for us. It’s also simply an incredibly entertaining epic, and its three hours fly by.

The film has also never looked or sounded better than it does here. The visual effects haven’t aged a day, and they’re immaculately preserved in a restoration supervised by cinematographer Caleb Deschanel. It’s a release that effectively captures the sense of wonder The Right Stuff conveys.

The Mercury Seven discuss who has the Right Stuff. Warner Bros.

WHAT NEW FEATURES DOES THE RIGHT STUFF 4K BLU-RAY HAVE?

There’s an impressive array of extras in this Criterion release, much of which is ported over from the 2-disc DVD Warner released in 2003. What is new is valuable. There are new interviews with visual-effects supervisor Gary Gutierrez, sound designers Mark Berger and Randy Thom, and co-editor Stephen A. Rotter, all accessible and fascinating conversations about the film's amazing technical achievements, including scene-by-scene discussions of how they accomplished some of The Right Stuff’s more jaw-dropping moments. There are also excerpts from a 2019 Philip Kaufman interview where he discusses how he went from independent cinema to a big sci-fi blockbuster. The full list of special features, according to Criterion, is below.