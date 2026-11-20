“Don’t you think dreams and the internet are similar?”

This is the oft-screengrabbed question asked by the titular heroine of Satoshi Kon’s fourth and final feature film, Paprika. It is an apt comparison for our times. Scrolling from post to post can take you from cute cat video to an act of violence in the blink of an eye, not unlike the nonlinear and irrational progression of dreams, or the kaleidoscopic editing style of Kon’s oeuvre. In Andrew Osmond’s 2009 book, Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist, he describes the director’s films as “located in the here and now… now being the neon-lit present that shapes and reprograms people into postmodern citizens of multiple media worlds.”

Despite such contemporary salience, it’s been 20 years since the anime auteur’s unexpected swan song was released in 2006. Adapted from a 1993 novel by Tasutaka Tsutsui, Paprika takes place in a near future where a research team has invented a device that allows therapists to enter their patients' unconscious minds. When this device is stolen, users begin wreaking havoc on society by blurring the lines between dreams and reality. Dr. Atsuko Chiba, alongside her dream detective alternate persona Paprika, must then fight to stop these worlds from apocalyptically merging. While Kon has an impeccable filmography, and his debut feature Perfect Blue has achieved a rightful reentry into the spotlight in recent years, Paprika remains his magnum opus. It is the feverish apex of his signature style, where he blends fantasy with reality so seamlessly that viewers are left in a daze as they attempt to parse what is actually occurring in his chimera of constant images.

The opening sequence of Paprika is a dense microcosm of Kon’s proclivity for constant rug pulling. We begin with a detective searching for someone at a carnival, when suddenly he gets trapped on stage and falls through the floor. In a flash, he is swinging through a jungle as Tarzan, but something knocks him off his vine, spatially transporting him onto a train where he is choked by a man with piano wire. Paprika appears behind the murderer and hits him over the head with a briefcase, which match-cuts to her doing the same with a guitar to a different man in a new scene. This sequence ends with the detective chasing someone into a hallway, which crumples away as he attempts to cross it. He finally wakes up with Paprika, and we learn that she was investigating his dreams with the device, but there’s one more reveal. Paprika is a representation of Atsuko in the dreamworld, meaning we haven’t fully woken up yet.

This “dreams within dreams” conceit might give déjà vu for those familiar with a live-action film released four years later: Christopher Nolan’s Inception. While Nolan has never publicly confirmed that Paprika influenced him, the amount of conceptual and visual similarities, including shared hallway scenes and folding cityscapes, are enough for viewers to deem it as more than mere coincidence. Darren Aronofsky has blatantly homaged, if not outright plagiarized Kon on more than one occasion. Perfect Blue serves as a reference point for both Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan, the former of which Kon saw and expressed skepticisms over.

In addition to his influence on those working in live-action, Kon is one of the key anime directors, alongside the likes of Hayao Miyazaki, who helped give credence to the medium’s artistic recognition on the global stage. Just five years after Miyazaki’s academy award winning Spirited Away, Paprika was his most widely released film in the United States, playing in over 80 theaters across the country. This was a major success at the time, only further showing how anime is now a bigger part of the cultural zeitgeist than ever before. Series such as Jujutsu Kaisen have exploded in prominence, while anime films are breaking box-office records, and Studio Ghibli’s entire resume is in constant rotation at movie theaters.

The surreal dreamscapes of Paprika has had undue influence on Hollywood. Madhouse/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

Like Miyazaki, whose political urgency around environmentalism and war are at the forefront of his filmmaking, Kon’s work endures years later for its thematic resonance, but with a focus on how technology, media, and other societal pressures splinter the self. Perfect Blue remains pertinent as a horrific portrayal of the parasocial obsession women experience in the entertainment industry. With our current predicament of generative AI overrunning our world, Paprika feels clairvoyant in its exploration of how technology can cause mass mania by allowing delusions to walk into waking life. As the critic Manohla Dargis describes in her New York Times review, “the film buzzes with a sense of unease about the rapidly changing relationship between our physical selves and our machines.”

In June 2008, Kon attended the Beyond Imagination retrospective of his work in New York, where he said that, “part of me thinks that I should retire or die peacefully now... It would be better for my reputation, but unfortunately there are a lot more things I want to do.” Tragically, he would not get the opportunity to continue. In 2010, he passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 46. Despite such a short life, he managed to leave behind four feature films and one television series that are now immortalized, forever relevant in their dissection of the phantasmagorical issues of hypermodern living.

At the very least, he did get to witness Paprika’s release, which he felt a certain kind of satisfaction in. “I can now say that the movie I really wanted to make is Paprika,” he says of it in the film’s DVD bonus features. “I read the novel when it was published and it made me want to incorporate the theme of dreams fusing with reality into my movies. So that's what I did with Perfect Blue and Millennium Actress. Now I've made the source of my inspiration into its own film. I've got some closure. I won't abandon the topic, but I feel like I've reached a certain goal.”

Paprika is streaming is streaming on Tubi TV and YouTube Free.