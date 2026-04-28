When one thinks of the success of Marvel comics, and, specifically, the way Marvel presented its heroes in contrast to DC comics in the 1960s, the name Stan Lee is brought up right away. Of course, Jack Kirby is mentioned, too, because the essence of Marvel as we know it can’t exist without The Fantastic Four. And yet, there are many comic book writers who have shaped the 20th-century legacy of Marvel, and perhaps one of the most consequential of those creators, Gerry Conway, has now passed away at the age of 73. As the author of the infamous Spider-Man arc, which resulted in Gwen Stacy’s demise, as well as co-creator of DC’s Jason Todd, Conway is famous for many things. But the creation that will live on the longest is easily Marvel’s most hardcore assassin, Frank Castle, aka the Punisher.

Conway debuted the Punisher 52 years ago, in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #129, and since then, the character has become the ultimate example of a comic book anti-hero. But did Conway intend for the Punisher to represent a form of lawless extremism? The short answer is no.

Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. Netflix/Marvel/Disney+

The Punisher was introduced to the world of Spider-Man as a kind of bounty hunter who was being manipulated by another villain called the Jackal. In a sense, the Punisher was Marvel’s Boba Fett, way before Boba Fett (or Star Wars) even existed. Speaking to Eric Francisco for Inverse back in 2017, Conway made it clear he didn’t think the character would last very long. At least, at first. “I thought this would be a one-shot throwaway character, but in development as we got through the character and the name, it became clear this was a character with more potential.”

As one of Marvel’s most ruthless anti-heroes, the various interpretations of the Punisher, over the years, have varied. Some critics of the character have pointed out that he represents a certain kind of firearms absolutist, and a cipher actual lawless fascists. Though much of that ignores the social realities of when the character was invented. “The time was a time of a lot of social anxiety in New York City... Some of the response to that was vigilantism,” Conway said in 2017. But also noted that he didn’t think the Punisher was intended as a moral character, but instead, said that the actions of the character were “morally flexible at best.”

Conway also made it clear that the character was never meant to be taken as a symbol for any political movement, especially any groups that support racism. “The fact that white nationalists and Nazis embrace [the Punisher] is a tragic misunderstanding,” Conway told Inverse. “It’s a misappropriation of the character and a blatant disregarding of reality.”

Today, Conway’s most famous creation lives on. Jon Bernthal is playing the Punisher twice this year, in a one-off special for Disney+ on May 12, 2026. And, in a full-circle moment, Bernthal’s Punisher will also appear in Marvel’s most famous web-crawler in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, 2026. Conway may no longer be with us, but his boldest creation’s legacy is very secure.

You can stream The Punisher series on Disney+ now.