There are only a few months standing between Spidey fans and Tom Holland’s next outing as the wallcrawler, Brand New Day — but the team behind the Marvel film is taking advantage of every spare moment they can get. Holland recently revealed that, though principal photography has wrapped, he’s been involved with reshoots to make Brand New Day just that much better.

“I can positively say that the stuff we’re doing, we don’t need,” the actor told GQ. “The movie works and sings as it is. We’re just adding the icing on the cake in certain areas.”

It’s hard to fully buy that Brand New Day doesn’t need any of the additional footage. Holland is shooting with director Destin Daniel Cretton, and reshoots are typically mandatory for a not-quite-there narrative to gain more cohesion, not an optional, “just for fun” resort for a film that already sings. Of course, Holland’s insistence makes sense. Audiences have been trained to fear the word “reshoots,” commonplace as they are — especially for Marvel.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is caught up in reshoots. Could they be a good thing? Marvel Studios

Still, not every Marvel project is Captain America: Brave New World, which went through a whopping three rounds of major reshoots. Arguably, that 2025 film made a major misstep by trying to fold a new villain (Giancarlo Esposito’s Sidewinder) into an already crowded film. That instinct was admirable, but ultimately a waste of resources: there just wasn’t enough of Sidewinder to merit his role in this story, even if it was designed to set up a larger role in something down the line. Ideally, Marvel has learned from that mistake — but Holland’s comments might signal otherwise.

According to Holland, the Brand New Day reshoots are focused on “layering in a villain plotline in a new way,” among other priorities like adding more humor to the proceedings. His comments are just vague enough not to set off alarm bells just yet, but it should still give us pause. One of the worst habits of the Spider-Man films — particularly those in the franchises that preceded Holland’s — was an overabundance of villains. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home managed to avoid that by focusing on one antagonist at a time, but No Way Home was as crowded as it could be, featuring not only the villains from old Spider-Man films but the former Spider-Men themselves.

The Hand won’t be the only villains appearing in Brand New Day. Marvel Studios

Brand New Day will be similarly stuffed. Cretton has tapped anti-heroes like the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), former Avengers like Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and an army of small-time Spidey villains like Scorpion (Michael Mando), Tarantula, Boomerang, and the vicious ninja collective known as the Hand. There’s also a mysterious antagonist — yet to be revealed — whose powers make them a kind of puppet master: they can enter their victims’ minds and control their bodies at will. That could be Sadie Sink’s mystery character, or the Stranger Things star could be playing a different villain (or love interest!) entirely. And that likely won’t be the only reveal up Cretton’s sleeve — so any clarity that reshoots can offer the film should be most welcome. As long as the team isn’t trying to shoehorn a brand-new antagonist into these chaotic proceedings, Brand New Day should be in good hands.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.