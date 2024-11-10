Things are getting frosty in Gotham City. After weeks of backstabbing, scheming, and committing various misdeeds, Oswald Cobb (Colin Farrell) and his criminal empire are, once again, in jeopardy. If these past few episodes of The Penguin have proven anything, it’s that raging against the forces that be — especially those that control Gotham’s underworld — is easier said than done. Oz is back on the back foot in the final episode of The Penguin, as he and his allies are at the mercy of rival Sofia Gigante (Cristin Milioti). But as is the way with so many HBO dramas, anything can happen in the season finale.

Who will win the battle for Gotham and forge their criminal enterprise anew? Here’s everything we know about The Penguin Episode 8, from its release date and time to our hero’s chances of success.

Sofia Gigante has the upper hand once again. HBO

What is The Penguin Episode 8 release date?

New episodes of The Penguin premiere each Sunday night on HBO and Max. Episode 8 will be available on Sunday, November 10.

What is The Penguin Episode 8 release time?

Episode 8 of The Penguin premieres on HBO at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PST. It will also be available to stream on Max at the same time.

Is there a trailer for The Penguin Episode 8?

Yes! As with most HBO shows and Max Originals, a new teaser follows each episode of The Penguin. Check out the very last preview for The Penguin below.

What is the plot of The Penguin Episode 8?

In last week’s episode, Oz’s struggle against the major crime families of Gotham came to a devastating climax. After restoring power to Crown Point, Oz returned to find that his mother (Deirdre O’Connor) had been abducted by Sofia Gigante and Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown). Oz managed to defeat Sal, but not before giving up the location of his secret headquarters. With that knowledge in hand, Sofia delivered an explosive package into the heart of Crown Point, ravaging the neighborhood just as it was starting to rebuild.

Episode 8 will put Oz and Sofia against each other once more. Whether the former can save his mother and give her the life he’s always promised her remains to be seen, but emerging victorious against an equally determined Sofia won’t be an easy feat.

Is anyone safe in the final episode of The Penguin? HBO

How many episodes are left in The Penguin?

There are eight episodes of The Penguin, which means this week’s episode is the final chapter of this crime saga... for now.

Will The Penguin get a Season 2?

The Penguin was conceived as a limited series, so there currently aren’t any plans to continue the show with another season. That said, whatever happens in the finale will likely inform the events of The Batman II. Oz was first introduced on the big screen, so it makes sense that he — and anyone who survives the final episode — could return for another story in the Batverse.