Though The Penguin is nearing the end of its eight-episode run, DC’s dark horse won’t be going out with a whimper. After two episodes of table-setting, Oswald Cobb (Colin Farrell) is about to come face to face with yet another challenge. The aspiring kingpin has steadily and quietly been building up his criminal empire, but protecting it against his enemies has proven to be another ordeal entirely. The struggle between Oz and the new Falcone-Maroni syndicate is about to come to a head again, and this time the Penguin has an even more personal stake in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Penguin Episode 7, from its release date and time to what we know of its plot.

Can Oz become the new king of Gotham’s underworld? HBO

What is The Penguin Episode 7 release date?

New episodes of The Penguin are available each Sunday night. Episode 7 premieres on Sunday, November 3, on HBO and Max.

What is The Penguin Episode 7 release time?

Episode 7 of The Penguin premieres on HBO at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PST. It will also be available to stream on Max at the same time.

Is there a trailer for The Penguin Episode 7?

Yes! As with most HBO shows and Max Originals, a new teaser follows each episode of The Penguin. Check out the Episode 7 preview below.

What is the plot of The Penguin Episode 7?

In last week’s episode, Oz was striving to unite the disparate crime families of Gotham. The fledgling crime boss succeeded in recruiting groups like the Triads to his cause, which bodes well for his growing narcotics trade. He also managed to bring power back to Crown Point, the poorest neighborhood in Gotham, which has been serving as his base of operations. Oz’s stock has never been higher, but with Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) in the mix, his victory could be short-lived.

Episode 6 also followed Sofia’s efforts to locate Oz’s new hideout. She succeeds with some intel from Oz’s ex, Eve (Carmen Ejogo), and by the time the credits roll, she’s made her way into the apartment that Oz shares with his mother (Deidre O’Connor), and protege Victor (Rhenzy Feliz). The episode ends before we learn their fate, but based on the Episode 7 teaser, it can’t be good. “I want Oz to feel pain,” Sofia says in the sneak preview. “Real pain.” The Cobb dynasty is about to face a major reckoning, but Oz might have a trick up his sleeve.

Oz’s most important allies are now prisoners of Sofia Falcone. HBO

How many episodes are left in The Penguin?

There are eight episodes of The Penguin. After Episode 7, only the series finale remains, which will air on November 9 on HBO and Max.

Will The Penguin get a Season 2?

The Penguin was conceived as a limited series, so the chances of a second season are currently very slim. This story serves as a bridge between The Batman and The Batman II, which means the story will continue, just in a different format.