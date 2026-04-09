It’s rare in 2026 to find a dramatic series that is well and truly silly. Silliness is usually strictly the domain of comedy series, but every so often, there’s a series that manages to coax the silliness out of what would usually be a domestic drama. The Curse managed this well, especially with its bonkers, fairy-tale-esque ending, and Beef definitely combined the two genres well with a darker edge, but this unique blend is becoming more and more of an endangered species.

With its latest series, The Miniature Wife, Peacock is trying to bring back the gonzo dramedy in a big way, telling a sci-fi story that is also a romantic comedy, that is also an academic scandal drama, and also a corporate thriller. It’s a lot to take on, and while not everything may be done impeccably, it’s the kind of thoroughly silly show that is definitely needed in this era.

The Miniature Wife, based on the short story of the same name by Manuel Gonzalez, follows Lindy Littlejohn (Elizabeth Banks), the onetime hotshot writer who is now relegated to the role of dutiful wife of inventor Les Littlejohn (Matthew McFadyen), who is on the verge of developing a technology that could revolutionize agriculture: miniaturization.

So far, he’s got the miniaturization down; it’s the re-enlargement that proves an issue. So when, in the midst of a heated argument about Lindy’s uncouth behavior, he accidentally shrink-rays her, it poses a big issue.

Meanwhile, both Lindy and Les have their own issues with their career. Lindy realizes RPW (O-T Fagbenle), Les’ employee with whom she’s developed an emotional attachment, has submitted one of her short stories for publication. Unfortunately, that story isn’t hers at all; instead, it was written by one of her creative writing students. Les is coping with wooing an investor (Ronnie Chieng) who wants to mess with his process by installing one of his assistants (Zoe Lister-Jones) to be his “boots on the ground.” In case that wasn’t enough, their daughter Lulu is grappling with her first semester at college and being in the shadow of both of her parents, each equally successful and troubled.

Les and Lindy Littlejohn take the height gap couple to the next level. Peacock

So, needless to say, there are a lot of subplots in this series, and that can cause a lot of tonal whiplash. The dynamic between Les and Lindy veers from secretive and sneaky to all-out aggression, and Lulu’s storyline feels oddly out of place. And that’s not even counting the weird business storyline that involves military operations and teeny-tiny cats.

This certainly adds to the silliness, but if you read the short story this was based on, it’s easy to see how streamlined the plot could be. The original story is told from Les’ perspective as he goes from feeling guilty about the accident, to trying to make his wife’s life easier, to ceding territory in the house completely and setting up traps for her while avoiding hers. No daughter, no plagiarism issues, no eccentric billionaires, no randomly Shakespeare-obsessed side characters. (Side note: no Shakespeare nerd would look for someone by asking “wherefore art thou?” “Wherefore” means “why.”)

The world of The Miniature Wife is fleshed out with corporate intrigue, family drama, and career ambitions. Peacock

The fundamental issue with this series is just that it has too much time to fill. If this were 1960 instead of 2026, The Miniature Wife would make the perfect episode of The Twilight Zone, as many of its episodes were just adaptations of short stories. But there’s no home for stories like this nowadays; in order to survive, you have to pad out a story to a reasonable binge length.

But no matter how scatter-shot the story may be, something’s bound to hit a bullseye. By the end of this ten-episode series, there are a number of touching moments. Elizabeth Banks and Matthew McFadyen find a lot of fun in the nooks and crannies of the script, and the fact that Lindy has an ambitious career of her own gives her a lot more character. There’s even a fabulous standalone episode set at Les and Lindy’s wedding, proving these two can lead a story even both at normal size.

This may be five TV shows in a teeny, tiny trench coat, but it’s still a fun time. Sometimes, silliness is chaotic, but it doesn’t make the silliness any less enjoyable, and the drama still shines through when it needs to.

The Miniature Wife is now streaming on Peacock.