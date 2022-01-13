The Mandalorian Season 3 release date may be sooner than we think, leak says

After waiting over a year for new live-action content, Star Wars fans were treated in late 2021 to the long-awaited premiere of The Book of Boba Fett. The series is Lucasfilm’s second live-action Disney+ title to date and premiered in the winter spot that The Mandalorian had filled the previous two years.

While Star Wars fans seem to be enjoying The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 so far, speculation continues about Lucasfilm’s other plans for the year — namely, when the studio intends to release Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian Season 3. Unfortunately, much to the frustration of fans everywhere, Lucasfilm hasn’t been exactly forthcoming with updates about those two shows’ premiere dates.

But there is reason to believe that work on The Mandalorian Season 3 is going even more smoothly than fans think.

Lucasfilm

A Long-Awaited Update — StarWarsNews.Net reports that filming on The Mandalorian Season 3 is continuing according to Lucasfilm’s plans.

The news comes after several high-profile TV and film productions were shut down in recent weeks due to Covid-19 outbreaks and amid growing concerns from fans that The Mandalorian could also be affected by the ongoing pandemic. The outlet reports that production on the Star Wars show’s third season recently resumed following an end-of-year holiday break and is currently on track to finish according to schedule.

Assuming that production on The Mandalorian Season 3 does continue uninterrupted and finishes without issue, there’s a high chance that Star Wars fans may get to see it as soon as fall or winter of 2022.

The man(do) himself. Lucasfilm

The Continued Adventures of Din Djarin — Right now, the general belief amongst Star Wars fans is that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be the first of Lucasfilm’s planned Disney+ shows to premiere after The Book of Boba Fett Season 1. Meanwhile, either the Rogue One spinoff series Andor or The Mandalorian Season 3 is expected to follow Obi-Wan and could very well be the only other live-action offerings that Lucasfilm releases this year.

If that is how 2022 ends up going for Lucasfilm, then it could be one of the best years the studio has had since being acquired by Disney in 2012. Not only does The Book of Boba Fett seem to be building well on the success of The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2, but Obi-Wan and Andor have the potential to be the kind of character-focused, pre-New Hope titles Star Wars fans have been waiting years to see.

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) says goodbye to Grogu in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. Lucasfilm

Based on where its second season left off, The Mandalorian Season 3 could very well be its biggest and most surprising to date too. Fortunately, that’ll likely be the case whether or not it premieres — as this update suggests — in 2022.