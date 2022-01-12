Boba Fett is finally fixing Star Wars' biggest blunder

The Book of Boba Fett may actually be an unofficial follow-up to 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. While the Disney+ series’ first two episodes hinted that might be the case, Chapter 3 sets the show up to tell a story similar to one that Solo teased in its final act.

Maintaining the same pace and structure of its first two episodes, The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3 sees Boba (played by Temuera Morrison) bring a surprisingly swift end to his conflict with the Hutt Twins. It also sees him discover who his rivals on Tatooine really are, and ends with the former bounty hunter starting a war with one of the galaxy’s most powerful organizations.

Challengers to the Throne — As revealed in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3, it’s not the Hutt Twins that Boba Fett needs to be worried about, but the Pyke Syndicate. Unknown to him, the criminal organization was promised control of the same Tatooine territory by Mok Shaiz (Robert Rodriguez), the slimy Mayor of Mos Espa, that Boba is trying to stake his claim for right now, and the Pykes have come to collect.

For the unfamiliar, the Pykes are a criminal syndicate based on the planet of Oba Diah that controls various trade routes and planets throughout the galaxy. The Pykes, notably, control and oversee the production of spice — a substance used to create different kinds of drugs — on the mining planet of Kessel.

So the fact that the Pykes intend on taking control of Boba’s territory isn’t good news for him. The group is one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the entire galaxy, and its interest in Boba’s claim on Tatooine could very well catch the attention of the galaxy’s other syndicates.

Either way, the Pykes’ involvement in The Book of Boba Fett gives the series the chance to tell a story that only one other live-action Star Wars project, now abandoned, has ever tried to tell. We are talking, of course, about Solo 2.

A New War — While little is officially known about what Lucasfilm’s scrapped plans were for the Solo franchise, we do know the broad strokes of what the sequel would have been. Back in 2019, Solo co-writer Jon Kasdan teased that it would have focused on a “war story” between three powerful crime organizations: Crimson Dawn, the Pyke Syndicate, and the Hutt Cartel.

While the chances of Solo 2 ever happening seem miniscule, The Book of Boba Fett appears to be covering similar territory. Not only has the series’ latest episode set the Pyke Syndicate up to be The Book of Boba Fett’s primary antagonist, but it’s also re-established the presence of the Hutt Family. The Disney+ series has done all the work it needs to in order to ignite a future conflict between Boba Fett, the Pykes, and the Hutts.

Whether The Book of Boba Fett will also bring Crimson Dawn into the fray remains to be seen, but it certainly doesn’t seem out of the question. The Disney+ series has introduced Crimson Dawn’s two biggest competitors, so it’s not unrealistic to think the powerful syndicate might also be incorporated into the story at some point.

Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra is also rumored to make a surprise appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, which suggests that nothing is off the table.

The Inverse Analysis — With four episodes left to go in its first season, The Book of Boba Fett could still go in a number of different directions. However, the show’s third episode does seem to confirm that the series will follow Morrison’s Boba Fett as he does his best to navigate the kind of war the Star Wars franchise has never spotlighted before.

In case that isn’t exciting enough on its own, The Book of Boba Fett also has the chance to give fans a version of a scrapped Star Wars story that we previously assumed would never be brought to life.