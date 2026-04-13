Star Wars may be one of the most action-packed space operas in cinematic history, but the original trilogy is shorter than you remember. Even if you sit down and binge the first three movies one after the other, it wouldn’t be any longer than doing the same with Andor Season 1. However, with the unending march of time, Star Wars movies have become longer, with The Last Jedi clocking in at 2 hours 32 minutes, about as long as the first Avengers movie.

Now, we have a new data point to add to this list: upcoming spinoff movie The Mandalorian and Grogu, based on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, will be as long as many of its fellow Star Wars standalone films. Despite the ongoing controversy, this is more proof that this movie was always meant for the big screen, even if it means we don’t get The Mandalorian Season 4.

Din Djarin and his tiny ward Grogu will take over screens for 132 minutes this May. Lucasfilm

According to multiple theater chains, The Mandalorian and Grogu will span 132 minutes, or, for the non-moviepilled-brain, two hours and 12 minutes. It may be shorter than many flagship Star Wars movies: it’s shorter than the entire prequel trilogy and the exact same runtime as The Force Awakens, the shortest movie in the sequel trilogy, but it’s a perfectly serviceable runtime for the spinoff movies.

For example, 2008’s animated Clone Wars movie was the shortest Star Wars movie by far at only one hour and 38 minutes. But all the other standalone movies hovered around the 130ish minute mark: Solo was two hours 15 minutes, and two hours 13 minutes.

The Mandalorian and Grogu’s space gladiator action will be just as long as Rogue One or Solo.

So what does a bog-standard runtime like this tell us about The Mandalorian and Grogu? It actually settles one of the biggest debates surrounding the movie. Many fans were worried that The Mandalorian and Grogu would either be too long or too short: too long as a result of squishing a season’s worth of story into one movie, or too short as a result of the original medium of television.

But this runtime reveals these worries will both be unfounded. The Mandalorian and Grogu isn’t a movie version of The Mandalorian, it’s a movie that uses the same main characters as the series. This may be the first Star Wars movie that’s based on an existing TV series (as opposed to The Clone Wars, a movie that launched a series), but fans should prepare for an experience just like the previous spotlight movies: 130ish movies of galactic action.

The Mandalorian and Grogu premieres in theaters on May 22, 2026.