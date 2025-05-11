The Last of Us started as a faithful adaptation of its source material, but as the series moved on, it deviated from canon here and there, adding standalone episodes and new villains. These changes were generally agreed to be for the better, but one tweak did divide the fanbase: spores vs. tendrils. Instead of reproducing with airborne spores that prompted the game’s characters to wear gas masks, HBO’s Infected used vast networks of tendrils to spread the Cordyceps parasite.

The trailer for Season 2, however, revealed that spores still exist in HBO’s version of the universe, and in Episode 5, we’ll finally see Ellie encounter them. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode, from when it arrives to how many episodes are left after it.

What is The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 5 Release Date?

Like most other flagship HBO titles, such as House of the Dragon and The Penguin, The Last of Us releases new episodes on Sunday nights, so Episode 5 will premiere on Sunday, May 11. Celebrate Mother’s Day by watching some post-apocalyptic drama with your mom!

Episode 5 will bring Ellie face-to-face with Nora (Tati Gabrielle) in the Seattle hospital. HBO

What is The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 5 Release Time?

The Last of Us has always premiered at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. This is when the episode airs on HBO itself, and it’s also when the episode is available to stream on Max if you’re a cord-cutter.

Is There A Trailer for The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 5?

Yes! HBO publishes sneak peeks of upcoming episodes on the Max YouTube channel. Check out the Episode 5 trailer below:

What is the Plot of The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 5?

The preview seems very focused on one thing in particular: spores. Now that Dina has revealed her pregnancy to Ellie, they’re being especially careful not to put Dina in danger, something that will be difficult to do when the infection goes airborne. Based on the speech at the beginning, it seems like the series will introduce spores in the same place they appear in the game: the basement of the Seattle hospital.

How Many Episodes Are Left in The Last of Us Season 2?

It’s gone by fast, but there are only two episodes left in the entire season, as The Last of Us Season 2 only has seven episodes compared to Season 1’s nine. The second game has been divided into multiple seasons, and it looks like we’ll just have time for the rest of Ellie’s quest to find Abby in these next two episodes. If the series keeps following the game, that leaves the switch to Abby’s perspective for Season 3.

Will There be a Season 3 of The Last of Us?

Yes! HBO renewed The Last of Us for Season 3 before Season 2 even aired, and that decision is looking smart as the action builds to an all-time cliffhanger. This isn’t just Season 2, but Act 1 of an epic sequel.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 premieres Sunday, May 11, on Max.