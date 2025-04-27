Last week, The Last of Us finally arrived to the moment that fans of the game have been waiting for, or perhaps just dreading: when Abby Anderson brutally murders Joel with a golf club while Ellie is forced to watch. It’s the most shocking moment in both games by far, and it changes everything for every single character.

Now that the show has finally caught up to this plot twist, what could possibly be next? Here’s everything you need to know to watch The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3, from when exactly it drops to what you can expect now that one of the show’s main characters is gone forever.

What is The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date?

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 premieres Sunday, April 27, on HBO and Max. Much like Season 1, the series takes HBO’s esteemed Sunday night time slot, alongside the other high-profile releases The Righteous Gemstones and The Rehearsal.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 will show Ellie grieving Joel after the events of Episode 2. HBO

What is The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Release Time?

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 will be available to stream on Max as soon as it begins airing on HBO, for those old-fashioned enough to still have cable. In this case, that means 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. In Season 2, it seems like most of the episodes are more than 50 minutes, so this episode is likely to keep you enthralled for a while after.

Is There A Trailer for The Last of Us Season 3 Episode 2?

Yes! After Episode 2, HBO released a preview of Episode 3 that shows the immediate fallout of the loss of Joel. Check out the full preview below.

What is the Plot of The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3?

If the preview is anything to go by, The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 will focus on Ellie’s reaction to what happened to Joel, which naturally prompts a desire for revenge. We see her uncover Joel’s handgun and train with Jesse, and we see Dina tell her what she remembers of the people Abby was with. Will we see her set off on the journey that covers so much of the second game?

How Many Episodes Are Left in The Last of Us Season 2?

While Season 1 of The Last of Us had nine episodes, Season 2 is significantly shorter with only seven episodes. That means that while last season Episode 3 marked only a third of the way through the season, this episode almost marks the halfway point of Season 2. But considering how monumental each episode has been so far, that’s plenty of time to tell a complete story.

Will There be a Season 3 of The Last of Us?

Yes! HBO renewed The Last of Us for a third season before the Season 2 premiere, and it may even take until a fourth season for the story to cover everything in The Last of Us Part II game. So while Joel may be gone, this story isn’t going anywhere.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 premieres Sunday, April 27 on Max.