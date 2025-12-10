For years now, Netflix has tried to crack the code on creating the perfect live-action anime adaptation. Some, like Cowboy Bebop, failed to recapture the magic of their source material, while others, like One Piece, managed to win over some anime fans. The streamer’s first real success was Avatar: The Last Airbender, the live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s hit animated fantasy series.

Season 1 covered the story’s first chapter, and now we have a glimpse of the second of three installments. Our hero Aang (Gordon Cormier) has grown up, and he’s meeting brand-new friends, including everyone’s favorite earthbender. Check out the trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 below.

This trailer touches on many of the big moments from Book Two: Earth, but two reveals are especially exciting. First, we finally get to meet Toph (Miya Cech), the blind earthbender who helps Aang discover a new skill. We also see Azula (Elizabeth Yu) using her firebending powers to bend lightning, a sub-skill of firebending that essentially turns the user into Emperor Palpatine.

Like Season 1, Season 2 looks like another faithful adaptation of the original show, as guest stars like Dolly de Leon and Dichen Lachman join existing stars like Daniel Dae-Kim and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

Miya Cech as Toph in Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2. Netflix

Seeing how much Aang — or, rather, Cormier — has grown since Season 1 has raised some concerns that the series isn’t moving at a quick enough pace. An animated Aang could stay a kid forever, but Netflix shows have been critiqued for their long breaks between seasons, ruining the immersion when child actors are involved. (Stranger Things being the textbook example.)

But this will be the only trailer with a jarring time difference. The third and final season was filmed back-to-back with Season 2, so production is already in the books. Not only will these characters look essentially the same, but we could see Season 3 sooner than we think.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 premieres on Netflix in 2026.