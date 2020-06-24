The Flash solo movie has been delayed so many times that it’s become somewhat of a joke among fans that its release wouldn’t happen until 2035 at the earliest. The film was first announced back in October 2014 (shortly after The CW’s The Flash premiered) as part of the DC Extended Universe line-up. Ezra Miller was cast in the role of Barry Allen/The Flash and the film was scheduled to hit theaters in 2018. Of course, that never happened.

But for the first time in years, The Flash movie is starting to look like it might actually happen. Here's everything you need to know, from the latest release date delays to some very exciting casting rumors.

When is the release date for The Flash movie?

Mark your calendars (but maybe do it with a pencil) for June 3, 2022. In a schedule overhaul, The Flash was supposed to hit theaters on July 1, 2022, but Warner Bros. moved up the date by a month.

The Flash didn't get a lot of screentime in 'Justice League'. Warner Bros.

What’s the plot of The Flash movie?

There isn’t a whole lot of detail regarding the plot of the film. Andy Muschietti did confirm that there was a plan to incorporate the iconic Flashpoint storyline from the comics. However, fans should expect it to be different from what the comics and even The CW show have done.

In short, Flashpoint sees Barry running back to the past to save his mother from being murdered by his nemesis, Reverse-Flash. He wakes up in a world where he’s no longer married to his wife Iris West-Allen, Aquaman and Wonder Woman are at war with each other, Superman is in a government prison, and Thomas Wayne is Batman.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, “The story is said to involve not just time travel but inter-dimensional travel.” That would definitely explain Ezra Miller’s cameo in The Flash portion of CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” a storyline that included the destruction and rebirth of the multiverse.

With that in mind, it’s possible that The Flash movie will see Barry traveling to different Earths and timelines, which leaves room for plenty of storytelling possibilities.

This scene mirrors 'The Flash' pilot episode. Warner Bros.

Who is in the cast of The Flash film?

Ezra Miller is still on board to play the red-suited superhero. However, he was recently caught on video grabbing a woman by the throat and throwing her to the ground. Whether or not his offscreen actions will affect his future as The Flash remain to be seen.

Joining Miller is Billy Crudup as his father, Henry Allen. Fans saw Crudup in the role when he appeared in Justice League and he’s still set to reprise the role in The Flash. Ray Fisher is also confirmed to reprise his role as Cyborg in the upcoming DCEU film.

Perhaps the most exciting news is that Michael Keaton is in talks to reprise his role as Batman. Keaton played the Dark Knight in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film and its sequel, Batman Returns. Should the deal go through, he will reportedly appear in more than just The Flash.

What’s more, rumor has it that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also in talks to join the cast as Thomas Wayne, though nothing has been confirmed. The actor first played the role of Bruce’s father in Batman v Superman.

Kiersey Clemons as Iris in deleted footage. Warner Bros.

An online campaign called for the film to #KeepIrisBlack — which was started to deter WB from casting a white Iris and erasing the iconic casting of Candice Patton’s Iris in The Flash TV show. Before long, Kiersey Clemons (Dope) was cast to play Iris West, the intrepid Central City reporter and Barry’s long-time love in the comics.

The actress filmed a scene for Justice League that was ultimately cut. While there’s no reason to suspect Clemons won’t be in Muschietti’s film — there were rumors that the role of Iris was being recast — nothing is confirmed yet.

Who's the director of The Flash DCEU movie?

Seth Grahame-Smith was initially on board to direct, but left the project in 2016. This was the start of The Flash’s rocky road towards production. Grahame-Smith was replaced by director Rick Famuyiwa (Dope, The Mandalorian), who made some headway on the film. While production was scheduled for early 2017, Famuyiwa ended up leaving The Flash, reportedly over creative differences.

The DCEU film was in a state of flux for years after Famuyiwa’s departure, with several directors reportedly eyed to helm the project between 2016 and 2019. Meanwhile, Miller made his debut as The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He appeared in a cameo in that movie before getting a bigger role in 2017’s controversial Justice League.

After directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein exited the troubled production in 2019, It director Andy Muschietti and Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson joined The Flash film.

Is there a trailer for The Flash film?

No, not yet. Production has not begun on the film and a trailer probably won’t be out for some time. Stay tuned.

Where is The Flash movie in the DCEU timeline?

It’s unclear where The Flash will fall in the DCEU timeline of films, especially now that the Snyder Cut of Justice League is happening. If the film sticks to somewhat of an origin story, it’s possible that it takes place right around the events of 2017’s Justice League. But, considering that the film will somehow incorporate Flashpoint, its timeline of events could be jumbled. For now, we can only speculate.