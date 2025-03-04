Netflix is banking on The Electric State becoming its next big sci-fi hit. It’s based on a popular graphic novel by Simon Stalenhåg. It stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, two proven leads. It’s even directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Netflix veterans who helmed one of the highest-grossing movies ever, Avengers: Endgame.

The streamer is apparently so confident in the upcoming movie that it just revealed a new surprise project, one that will expand the story and possibly grow the property into a full-fledged franchise.

According to Variety, Netflix will release a tie-in video game for The Electric State on March 18, just four days after the movie launches on the streamer. The Electric State: Kid Cosmo is described as a “bite-sized adventure puzzle game” set before the film, and will provide a look at what led to the dystopian, post-apocalyptic road trip.

Our first look at The Electric State: Kid Cosmo. Netflix

The Electric State follows teenager Michelle (Brown) as she tries to track down her long-lost brother Chris, with only a robot as her clue. This game will be set while Michelle and Chris are still together, providing more context for the film’s emotional core. The game “spans five years, blending gameplay with emotional storytelling to create an immersive experience,” so we’ll hopefully get more than a reskinned mobile game, but a full story to flesh out The Electric State’s robot-filled alternate 1990s.

Netflix has long been making tie-in games for its shows: subscribers can currently play Stranger Things: 1984, Squid Game: Unleashed, and Queen’s Gambit Chess. However, those titles came out well after their respective stories gained popularity. Developing a game for a movie that’s not even out yet is riskier, but that speaks to Netflix’s ambitions for the property.

The video game will provide some backstory for The Electric State’s robotic wasteland. Netflix

There’s no telling how The Electric State will land with audiences, but Netflix is already trying to build it into a cinematic universe. If the reception is what the streamer is hoping for, don’t be shocked to hear about The Electric State 2.

The Electric State hits Netflix on March 14.