The Boys: Varsity release window, plot, cast, and trailer for the spinoff

We've just survived another ultra-violent season of The Boys with Season 3’s grand finale where a juiced-up Billy Butcher joined Starlight, MM, Kimiko, and Queen Maeve to battle Soldier Boy and Homelander in a bloody spectacle that still has us wiping down the walls and furniture.

Hoping to fill that aching void left by Season 3's explosive ending, Prime Video has just revealed more news of The Boys Presents: Varsity, a new university-based spinoff that will exist parallel to this most recent outing of The Boys. Hints of this tie-in show were initially announced back in 2020, and now a few more details are emerging that have us dreaming of young out-of-control meta-humans.

The Boys’ cheesy in-world feature film, Dawn of the Seven Amazon Studios

This will be the second companion series that expands the comic book-based mythology of The Boys after this year's wild animated anthology, The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Think of Varsity as sort of a Harry Potter-ish exploration of newbie supes being groomed and recruited by Vought International like superstar athletes enticed to the big league by duplicitous talent scouts.

Let's delve into this high-concept project and ponder what wicked wonders are coming next year!

When is the release window for The Boys: Varsity?

Since The Boys' creator Eric Kripke and his creative team are currently filming The Boys Presents: Varsity, don't expect this college-centric series to debut anytime before 2023.

Will The Boys: Varsity cross over with The Boys?

Yes, this spinoff will definitely dovetail into the events and worldbuilding of the established seasons of The Boys. Several universal happenings like the insanity we've already witnessed will be touched upon, not limited to the upcoming presidential election with head-popping mutant Victoria Neuman as the VP nominee and a city-wide panic caused by rampaging Soldier Boy.

What is the plot of The Boys: Varsity?

Rolling out within the same timeline at The Boys Season 3, The Boys Presents: Varsity will center around the Vought-controlled Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. This elite institution is America's only learning academy dedicated to the educational goals of budding superheroes. While we can rule out cameos from the unlucky supes who've met the Grim Reaper like Stormfront, Blue Hawk, Black Noir, Translucent, the TNT Twins, Lamplighter, or Crimson Countess, don't be surprised to see other popular legacy characters pop up like The Deep or A-Train.

Kripke has gone on the record to explain that The Boys Presents: Varsity will chronicle the lives of America's next generation of supes. These "G-Men" were conceived from the minds of writers Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who created the original Dynamite Entertainment comic book series and wanted to lampoon Marvel Comics' original mutant team, the X-Men.

In an official 2021 press release, the spinoff has been best described as "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys."

The Boys Presents: Varsity hopes to recapture the raw attitude of The Boys in a college setting Amazon Studios

Who is making The Boys Presents: Varsity?

The Boys' creator and executive producer Eric Kripke will helm this intriguing spinoff using Varsity writer Craig Rosenberg's original scripts. Joining Kripke are The Boys executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, and Pavun Shetty and Neal H. Mortiz of Original Films, alongside The Boys creators Garth Ennis and Darick Roberston. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios are producing The Boys Presents: Varsity.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters have both signed on as the new showrunners.

Who is in The Boys: Varsity cast?

Although this is only a partial roster, right now The Boys Presents: Varsity stars Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase) as Golden Boy, Sean Patrick Thomas (Save the Last Dance) as Polarity, Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Marie Moreau, Marco Pigossi as Edison Cardosa, Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Shelley Conn (Bridgerton). More additions to the cast are bound to arrive prior to the series' premiere.

Is there a trailer for The Boys: Varsity?

Sadly, there are no teasers or trailers for The Boys Presents: Varsity yet, and we'll most likely not see any until after principal shooting wraps in October.