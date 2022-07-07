The end is just over the horizon as we sprint towards the finish line of The Boys Season 3 with some painful psychological shards stacking up to create a tinderbox of explosive plot scenarios and vendettas both fulfilled and unfulfilled.

Last week’s penultimate episode delivered many alarming developments as Soldier Boy, Butcher, and Hughie tried to hunt down Soldier Boy’s old Payback teammate named Mindstorm, Black Noir relived some excruciating animated memories in an abandoned Buster Beaver’s pizza parlor, The Deep enjoyed a strange ménage à trois with an octopus, Annie stole Compound-V for Kimiko, and poor Billy Butcher suffered a nightmarish flashback to his abusive, tragic childhood.

Black Noir experiences his painful past at Buster Beaver’s Pizza Restaurant Amazon Studios

In the “Who’s Still Living?” department, it was revealed that Homelander is keeping Maeve alive in a containment cell, and A-Train’s ailing heart was replaced with Blue Hawk’s much healthier organ.

Then in a shocker of twisted paternal dimensions, Soldier Boy unloads the bombshell that he is in fact Homelander’s biological father! Will dad be able to kill his own son or decide to unite with him to cause further Vought havoc?

Like Kimiko and Frenchie, let’s slow the music down one last time and dance into the highly-anticipated machinations of this week’s season finale, “The Instant White-Hot Wild.”

When is The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 release date?

The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 airs exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday, July 8, 2022.

What is The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 release time?

Amazon Prime Video releases new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes are left in The Boys Season 3?

The Boys Season 3 has run for a total of eight episodes making this the season finale.

Butcher, Hughie and Soldier Boy outside the remote hideout of Mindstorm Amazon Studios

What can we expect from the plot of The Boys Season 3 Episode 8?

We've got some serious showdowns in store for the last episode, with the extreme dangers of Temp-V being unveiled, Starlight and Hughie still estranged, Mother's Milk on a rampage after slugging his ex-wife's clueless husband, Black Noir being the next target on Soldier Boy's hit list, and Butcher and Hughie stocking up on more Temp-V for their fateful clash with Homelander.

Plus, we're hoping Queen Maeve will join the fray and maybe Homelander's superpowered son, Ryan, will appear to save someone's day. Hey, we dare to dream!

Who is in the cast of The Boys Season 3?

Returning cast members include Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Antony Starr (Homelander), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Nate Mitchell (Black Noir), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Erin Moriarty (Annie/Starlight), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman), Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar), and Tomer Kapon (Frenchie).

Besides those familiar faces, Season 3 is also fully-loaded with a flock of new supes. Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) portrays Soldier Boy, a throwback Captain America-clone who served in World War II. Others include Sean Patrick Flanery (Dexter) as Gunpowder, Nick Wechsler (Revenge) as Blue Hawk, Miles Gaston Villanueva (Nancy Drew) as Supersonic, and Kristin Booth (Orphan Black) and Jack Doolan (Marcella) as TNT Twins Tessa and Tommy.

Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead) has also joined the cast as the plasma-blasting Crimson Countess, as has Katia Winter (Dexter, Sleepy Hollow) portraying Russian mobster, Little Nina.

Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 3 Episode 8?

The Boys' official Twitter account did offer up a brief teaser clip for Episode 8 with images of Black Noir sharpening his sword, Hughie issuing a humanistic proclamation, and Homelander and Butcher destined for an inevitable showdown.

Will The Boys get a Season 4?

Amazon Prime Video delivered news on March 22, 2022 that there will definitely be a The Boys Season 4. Additionally, Karl Urban confirmed that filming for next season is due to start on August 22 and will continue through the end of 2022.