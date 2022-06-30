Herogasm has come and gone and while it might not have been as extreme as the annual perverted island getaway depicted in the Dynamite Entertainment comic books, let's just say Mother's Milk might be traumatized for life after being on the wrong end of some X-rated fun.

Soldier Boy made a deal with Butcher and Hughie and crashed the Vermont orgy looking for revenge against the team that betrayed him in Nicaragua. This time, he was targeting the TNT Twins. Unfortunately, a bit of bloody collateral damage occurred when his energy blast levels the orgy villa.

Moments too late to do anything useful, the increasingly psychotic Homelander arrived on the scene. After a vicious smackdown with Soldier Boy and a Temp-V'd Butcher and Hughie, he flees the battle to save his bulletproof skin.

Meanwhile, Black Noir removed his tracking chip and went AWOL after learning that Soldier Boy is back, Frenchie and Kimiko escaped the clutches of Little Nina, A-Train took Blue Hawk on a skin-flaying joyride that might have left the speed demon dead, and Annie went live to tell the world about Soldier Boy's slaughter and the monstrous nature of Homelander. Just another beautiful day in The Boys’ neighborhood!

Hold onto your tights and capes as we break down Episode 7 titled, "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed," and see what ultra-violent mischief is rampaging towards the finish line.

When is The Boys Season 3 Episode 7 release date?

A-Train (Jessie Usher) collapses after some Blue Hawk payback Amazon Studios

The Boys Season 3 Episode 7 airs exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday, July 1, 2022.

What is The Boys Season 3 Episode 7 release time?

Amazon Prime Video releases new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes are left in The Boys Season 3?

The Boys Season 3 will run for a total of eight episodes. We're now down to just one episode left after this week and rushing towards the big July 8 finale.

What can we expect from the plot of The Boys Season 3 Episode 7?

In this penultimate episode of Season 3, we've got a lot of loose ends to start wrapping up.

For starters, Soldier Boy will likely be on the hunt for his old teammate Black Noir, Annie renounced her Starlight persona and awaits the consequences from Vought while dealing with a juiced-up Hughie, Homelander is on the verge of a complete breakdown, and we're still wondering if A-Train and Queen Maeve are still actually living. And something tells us Ryan might figure into these last two episodes, so be on the watch for that little mutated kid as well!

Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) might still be alive in The Boys Season 3 after Homelander’s assault Amazon Studios

Who is in the cast of The Boys Season 3?

Returning cast members include Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Antony Starr (Homelander), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Nate Mitchell (Black Noir), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Erin Moriarty (Annie/Starlight), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman), Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar), and Tomer Kapon (Frenchie).

Besides those familiar faces, Season 3 is also fully-loaded with a flock of new supes. Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) portrays Soldier Boy, a throwback Captain America-clone who served in WWII. Others include Sean Patrick Flanery (Dexter) as Gunpowder, Nick Wechsler (Revenge) as Blue Hawk, Miles Gaston Villanueva (Nancy Drew) as Supersonic, and Kristin Booth (Orphan Black) and Jack Doolan (Marcella) as TNT Twins Tessa and Tommy.

Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead) has also joined the cast as the plasma-blasting Crimson Countess, as has Katia Winter (Dexter, Sleepy Hollow) portraying the evil mobster, Little Nina.

Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 3 Episode 7?

There is no official teaser for Episode 7, "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed," but you can watch Prime Video's Season 3 release trailer here:

Will there be a The Boys Season 4?

Amazon Prime Video announced on March 22, 2022 that there will definitely be a The Boys Season 4. Additionally, Karl Urban confirmed that he'll be busy filming next season through the end of 2022, guaranteeing the brutal bloke will be back for more hyper-violent mayhem.