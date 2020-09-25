The Boys is already Amazon's biggest show ever. Season 2 was the most-watched premiere in the company's streaming history, and the R-rated superhero satire has almost doubled its Season 1 audience So is it any surprise that Amazon is betting big on The Boys with a spin-off series? The newly announced show is set at a superhero college controlled by Vought, the show's corporate stand-in for behemoths like Disney or Amazon.

The Boys spinoff was announced on September 24 with news that Amazon had "fast-tracked the development" of its "Untitled Boys Spinoff." In a follow-up email, Amazon confirmed to Inverse that the new show is live-action and not an animated series . But what else do we know? Here's all the details we know (and some best guesses) about The Boys spin-off release date, cast, plot, and when we might see a trailer.

Will Homelander or Starlight show up in 'The Boys' spinoff? Amazon

When is The Boys spin-off release date?

Amazon hasn't said when we can expect the show to premiere — we don't even know what year! — but a look back at The Boys long road to production could reveal some details. The Boys bounced between studios from 2008 to 2016 before Cinemax officially announced the series with writer Eric Kripke and producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. A year later, Amazon ordered an eight-episode season in November 2017 and the series premiered a little under two years after that.

Based on that timeline, we could see this The Boys spin-off get a May 2022 release date. Then again, Amazon is apparently fast-tracking the show. So combined with the fact that the hard work of launching the franchise and establishing its tone has already been done, it's possible the new series could come a little sooner. Maybe sometime in early 2022?

Then again, if we factor in the year that Kripke, Rogen, and Goldberg had to work on the series before Amazon even picked it up, the release date looks even further away. For now, the only safe bet is that The Boys spin-off will likely be released sometime in 2022.

Is there a trailer for The Boys spin-off?

Not yet. Considering that a cast hasn't even been announced, we're likely months if not a full year away from even the first images of the new show being revealed. Then again, it's possible The Boys could include a nod to its spin-off at some point in Season 2 or the already-confirmed Season 3. Don't be surprised if our first look at Vought's supe college comes in an episode of The Boys.

We can't imagine the boys are fans of Vought's superhero college. Amazon

What's the plot of The Boys spin-off?

Amazon shared this official synopsis:

Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the Untitled Boys Spinoff is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games -- with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.

That's all we know for now, though based on The Boys, we wouldn't be surprised if Vought was using its college to run illegal experiments and do other terrible things. After all, this is a company that injected babies with chemicals to create superheroes, so we wouldn't put anything past CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) at this point.

As noted above, we also know The Boys spin-off is a live-action series and not an animated show. So you can probably expect the same high production value and disturbing violence seen in The Boys.

Who's in the cast of The Boys spin-off?

Amazon hasn't announced anything on this front, and the show might not have a cast at all for the moment. However, you can probably expect a few members of the Seven or the Boys to show up at some point. And maybe Stan Edgar will even drop by to give his students a motivating speech.

Who else is involved in The Boys spin-off?

Craig Rosenberg, who wrote and produced a decent chunk of The Boys, will serve as showrunner and write the pilot episode. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg are all onboard as executive producers. Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who created the original comic, are also executive producers.