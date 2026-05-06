The Boys Just Hit A Crucial Turning Point — And Set Up Its Next Spinoff

Believe it or not, we’re almost done with The Boys entirely. There are only two more episodes left, and Amazon is already gearing up to release the finale a few hours early in theaters. But just because The Boys is ending, that doesn’t mean The Boys universe is going anywhere; there are multiple spinoffs already in development, with showrunner Eric Kripke on record saying he’s brainstorming more.

In the latest episode of The Boys, the next spinoff takes center stage as the story shows the end of characters we’ll meet decades before later this year. It’s a crucial moment in the plot — but it’s also a blatant set-up for what comes next.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for The Boys Season 5 Episode 6!

Golden Geisha doesn’t want immortality, making Kimiko realize she feels the same way. Amazon Prime Video

The Boys Season 5 Episode 6, “Though the Heavens Fall” picks up on the race to find V1, the original version of Compound V that essentially grants immortality, which is how Soldier Boy still looks great at 100-something. Our heroes now know their best chance at getting V1 is tracking down Bombsight, which brings the action to a Vought retirement home where aging Supes go to live out their Golden Years. Bombsight may have been given V1, but his longtime love, Golden Geisha, wasn’t, so he’s saving a sample so they can be together forever.

It’s a great idea, but Golden Geisha doesn’t want to live forever — something Kimiko relates to, which is an issue considering they’re doing all this with the hopes that she can survive the Supe virus with it. It all leads to a confrontation between Soldier Boy and Bombsight, both products of V1, as they discuss the ups and downs to immortality. Finally, Soldier Boy makes an offer: if Bombsight gives up his V1 sample, he’ll use his nuclear blast powers to zap away his immortality, allowing him to grow old with his sweetheart.

Bombsight is the key to Homelander getting V1 — and a main character in Vought Rising. Amazon Prime Video

But once Soldier Boy has the V1, there’s a bigger issue — who does he give it to? The answer, unfortunately, comes down to a character who isn’t even there: Clara Vought, who both Soldier Boy and Homelander have been romantically involved with. (Yes, there is a fan theory that Clara is Homelander’s actual mother. It’s complicated.) Homelander knows that Soldier Boy hates him, but Episode 5 proved that despite that, there’s still a strange father-son bond. Once again, Soldier Boy’s emotional ties get the best of him, and he gives the V1 to Homelander because it’s what Clara would want him to do.

This may be an episode of The Boys, but the three most important characters in this crucial plot point — Bombsight, Soldier Boy, and Clara Vought — are all main cast members in Vought Rising, the prequel spinoff that’s meant to follow The Boys’ final season. Sure, this game-changing decision doesn’t actually involve many characters from The Boys at all, but maybe that’s what this franchise needs to grow.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming on Prime Video.