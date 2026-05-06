The Boys’ Series Finale Will Pull Off A Historic First For The Franchise

In the 2010s, the big trend in TV was treating the medium like one long film. The term “10-hour movie” ran rampant, as streaming binge models meant that more and more viewers were blasting through episode after episode, even when they should have been heading off to bed. This has changed in recent years as streamers slowly bring back weekly releases, but now there’s a new way TV is being treated like a movie: theatrical releases of crucial episodes.

Ever since select episodes of Game of Thrones were released in IMAX, “fan events” and theatrical TV show releases have become increasingly prevalent, most recently with the Stranger Things series finale. Now, another hit series is headed to theaters for its final episode, and this one has a quirky twist.

The Boys Season 5 will end in theaters. Amazon Prime Video

The Boys Season 5 has been pulling out all the stops for the over-the-top superhero series’ final season. Last week, we got an anthological episode that combined a cameo list as long as your arm with a heartbreaking look at how Homelander’s new quest for immortality affected Firecracker’s faith, and there are still two more episodes remaining after this week.

If you’re looking for a more immersive experience, you can venture out and see the series finale in theaters. But because this is The Boys, it can’t just be a normal time at the movies. Instead, Amazon has announced that the finale will be shown in 4DX, an experience that involves moving seats, puffs of air, strobe lighting, squirting water, and even scents.

You don’t even need to pay for a ticket, as seats are available with the purchase of a concession voucher, which you can put toward popcorn that will end up scattered on the floor as you’re thrown around in your seat. Just try not to think too hard about how a gory, visceral series like The Boys might employ smells and liquids.

If you’re prone to motion sickness and are wondering if you really need to “feel it in 4DX,” you should know there’s another advantage to this screening beyond just learning what Homelander smells like. These theatrical screenings are scheduled for May 19, while the series finale is set to hit streaming on May 20. That means the fans who attend these screenings will see how The Boys ends before anyone else, and spoilers could run rampant for hours before the episode is available in your home.

So if you’ve been waiting all these years to find out how the confrontation between Billy Butcher and Homelander will finally end, you may want to either exile yourself or find a kinetically-enhanced seat in your local theater. Just remember to hold on tight to your drink.

The Boys Season 5 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.