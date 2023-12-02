The Boys Season 4 Trailer Reveals 2 Terrifying New Superheroes

The Boys may now be the center of an ever-widening franchise, but there’s nothing like the original recipe. Hot off the heels of Gen V, which brought the action to superhero college Godolkin University, The Boys Season 4 will pick up after a chilling change for Homelander. Now, we have our first look at the new season of the series, revealed at CCXP.

The Boys’ Season 4 trailer starts with an eerie narration by new super Sister Sage, noting how empires must be conquered by sowing unrest. The opening is set to shots of the new division ripping through the country: Homelander sympathizers vs. Starlight sympathizers after Homelander’s public heel turn at the end of Season 3.

But that’s not the only rivalry that’s dividing the nation. It seems like the political conversation around supes is getting even more heated. In this season we’ll finally see it go to the polls, with wunderkind congresswoman (and secret blood-bending supe) Victoria Neuman on the ballot as Robert Singer’s running mate.

We also get a glimpse of some new faces, including a new supe named Firecracker who will bolster Homelander’s cause. We also meet Walking Dead alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a still unknown role, though we do see him in the trailer questioning Billy Butcher’s choice of team name.

Sister Sage reveals her master plan. Amazon Prime Video

After three seasons of experimenting with the superhero genre, it looks like The Boys is starting to realize its role in the universe it’s created: the center stage for all the simmering drama established in the past and in spinoffs to reach a boiling point. It’s almost like the Avengers of the Boys Cinematic Universe.

The Boys Season 4 will do exactly what it needs to do: go back to its roots and become the home base for a burgeoning new superhero franchise.

The Boys Season 4 is coming “soon” sometime in 2024.