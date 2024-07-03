It’s only been a few weeks since The Boys returned for Season 4, but the series is already racing towards an explosive (and likely very bloody) finale. With Homelander’s (Antony Starr) plans for world domination in motion, and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) searching for another way to take him down, The Boys is getting closer and closer to their final showdown. There are still a few loose ends to tie up, but Season 4 is doing its best to juggle as many disparate plot points as possible.

The Boys’ last episode finally acknowledged the events of its college-set spin-off, Gen V. Now our vigilantes (sort of) have a new way to defeat Homelander for good, but Homelander also has new allies to lean on, and he may be recruiting more in this week’s installment. Here’s everything you need to know about The Boys Season 4 Episode 6, from the time it premieres on Prime Video to what’s happened in Season 4 so far.

Can Ryan break away from Homelander’s influence? Prime Video

What is The Boys Season 4 Episode 6 release date?

The Boys releases new episodes each Thursday on Prime Video. Season 4 Episode 6 will premiere on Thursday, July 4.

What is The Boys Season 4 Episode 6 release time?

New episodes of The Boys arrive at midnight PST, which is 3:00 a.m. EST. This release time is tricky for fans who’d prefer to avoid spoilers, so you’ll have to either wake up early or stay up late to catch the episode.

Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 4 Episode 6?

Yes! The Boys’ official social media accounts have been dropping brief teases for each episode this season, and Episode 6 is no different. This week, we’re headed to the “Tek Cave.” Check out the teaser below.

What is the plot of The Boys Season 4 Episode 6?

Episode 5 of The Boys Season 4 ended on a gnarly cliffhanger. After searching for the mysterious virus that targets superheroes, and promptly sacrificing it to escape an army of suped-up farm animals, Butcher decides to take drastic measures. Under Kessler’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) guidance, he abducts the one man who could potentially recreate the virus (Omid Abtahi) and demands he make a dose strong enough to slay Homelander. Meanwhile, at Vought Tower, Homelander is setting the stage for a supe coup, and he’s headed to a swanky party at Tek Knight’s house to bring his plans to fruition.

How many episodes will The Boys Season 4 have?

The Boys Season 4 has a grand total of eight episodes. After this week’s episode there will only be two left, so we’re rapidly approaching the home stretch.

Will there be a Season 5 of The Boys?

Yes! The Boys had already been greenlit for a fifth (and final) season. With Season 4 nearing its end, it could leave us with some massive cliffhangers to be resolved next year.

The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.