Here's exactly when you can start watching The Boys Season 2 on Amazon

Grab some Compound V because The Boys are back in town. Season 2 of Amazon's popular superhero satire premieres September 4, and it's better, bloodier, and more messed up than ever before. But what time exactly does The Boys Season 2 release on Amazon Prime Video? Here's everything you need to know to start streaming as soon as superhumanly possible.

What time does The Boys Season 2 release on Amazon?

Amazon hasn't said anything officially, but it typically debuts new shows and movies at midnight GMT on the day of their release, which would be 7 p.m. Eastern the night before. Then again, sometimes you won't have the option to stream until midnight local time, while in other cases Amazon will drop a new show even earlier as a treat for fans.

What's Amazon's release schedule for The Boys Season 2?

Amazon is dropping the first three episodes all at once on September 4. But after that, you'll have to wait for another new episode each Friday. That means The Boys Season 2 finale won't air until October 9.

Where can I watch The Boys Season 2?

In case it wasn't already clear, The Boys is an Amazon exclusive. So if you have a Prime membership (or know someone else who does) you can watch Season 1 now and Season 2 just as soon as it's released.

Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 2?

Yes. In fact, there are several. Here's the official trailer:

For even more, check out this earlier teaser or this scene that shows the introduction of a new character named Stormfront.

What's the plot of The Boys Season 2?

Here's the official synopsis:

In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Superhvillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unsteady Homelander.