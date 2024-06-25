The Boys Season 4 is entering its second half, and things are finally heating up. Now that Homelander has found a twisted kind of catharsis with the people who raised him, and the Firecracker-Starlight rivalry has come to blows, the plot is reaching a fever pitch.

Now, in Episode 5, The Boys will finally fulfill a months-old promise and incorporate the conspiracy at the center of Gen V. That development will bring some big cameos and serious action sequences.

What is The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 release date?

The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 premieres Thursday, June 27, on Prime Video. The season will continue dropping new episodes on Thursdays until July 18, so plan your week accordingly.

Butcher finally makes good on his Gen V cameo in The Boys Episode 5. Prime Video

What is The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 release time?

Season 4 of The Boys is dropping new episodes at the typical streaming release time of midnight PST, which is 3:00 a.m. EST. This aligns it more with the release schedule of big streaming services like Netflix, while other streamers like Disney+ and Hulu are pivoting to prime-time releases.

How many episodes will The Boys Season 4 have?

The Boys Season 4 will have eight episodes, so there are only three left before the big season finale. With The Boys renewed for a fifth season that will also be its last, Season 4 is presumably building to a memorable climax.

Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 4 Episode 5?

In anticipation of Episode 5, Amazon Prime Video released a teaser on its social media channels that shows Sam and Cate from Gen V and a bunch of sheep hopped up on Compound V. Check it out:

What is the plot for The Boys Season 4 Episode 5?

The Boys Episode 5 brings back Sam and Cate, so it’s likely the episode finally weaves in a key element from Gen V, namely the Supe-slaying virus being engineered under Godolkin University. It’s a bioweapon that holds the power to eradicate superpowered life all over the world, which is an existential threat to every major character. Will it be handled carefully, or will it end up in the wrong hands? Either way, now’s the time to binge that spinoff or quickly skim its Wikipedia page.

The Boys Season 4 is streaming on Prime Video.