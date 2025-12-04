Saying The Batman Part II has been a long time coming would be an understatement. Matt Reeves’ The Batman hit theaters in October 2021 after two delays, and its sequel, The Batman Part II, is following a similar path. Originally slated for October 2025, Part II was pushed to October 2026 and then, finally, October 2027. Now, a casting update has revealed that more than the release date is changing, as a beloved character may not be returning.

According to Variety, Scarlett Johansson is in final talks to star in The Batman Part II, opposite Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. ScarJo has been making the franchise rounds; after her star turn as the MCU’s Black Widow, she moved on to Jurassic World: Rebirth, and apparently will now be hitting the DC Universe.

Scarlett Johansson is in final talks to star in The Batman Part II. JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

Variety also claims that Zoë Kravitz, who played Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) in the first movie, is not expected to return. This isn’t entirely surprising, as The Batman ends with Selina Kyle abandoning Gotham and Bruce Wayne, but it’s still notable that she won’t even make a cameo.

There are rumors that Johannson’s character will serve as a new love interest for Batman, with names like Poison Ivy, Vicki Vale, and Julie Madison being thrown around. But if this character is in fact from the Batman canon, don’t expect her to look like anyone we’ve seen before. If Paul Dano’s Riddler is any indication, the Reevesverse will always show a fresh interpretation of the character we know and love (or love to hate).

We already know that The Batman Part II will feature a villain who’s never been featured in a movie before, so maybe this new love interest will also be making their debut on the silver screen. Our money is on Lola Lasagne, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The Batman Part II will premiere in theaters on October 7, 2027.